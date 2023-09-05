Keenan Allen or Tee Higgins: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 1?

Keenan Allen and Tee Higgins will enter the 2023 NFL season in fairly similar situations from a fantasy football perspective. Both wide receivers play in two of the best overall offenses in the league with an absolutely elite quarterback but have a ton of competition for targets on a loaded offensive roster.

They have been consistently strong fantasy performers, especially in recent years, and will both be looking to do so again during the 2023 fantasy football season. Some fantasy managers could be facing the difficult decision of whether to use Higgins or Allen in their lineups in Week 1. The following breakdown should make things a bit easier to manage.

Is Keenan Allen a good fantasy pick?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keenan Allen

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Keenan Allen entered the 2022 NFL season on an incredibly consistent stretch of recording at least 100 receptions or 1,100 yards in each of the last five consecutive years. In fact, he has hit those milestones in every season of his career that he has appeared in at least 15 games since his rookie year. His volume and production make him one of the most reliable fantasy football wide receivers.

While injuries limited him to just 10 games last year, he was having one of his most efficient fantasy seasons ever in the games he did play in. He ranked as the WR4 in fantasy points per game during an eight-week stretch, covering the entire second half of the season. His crowded offense with many legitimate offensive weapons on the Los Angeles Chargers hasn't seemed to slow down his output.

Also Read: Keenan Allen fantasy outlook

Elite quarterback Justin Herbert is one of the main reasons why Keenan Allen continues to perform at a high level despite turning 30 years old. His efficiency last year clearly suggests he has plenty of production left in him. His ADP currently ranks him as WR19, making him a valuable target.

Is Tee Higgins a good fantasy pick?

Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins plays in a similar team situation as Keenan Allen, with an elite quarterback and a crowded group of offensive weapons. Joe Burrow has been one of the very best quarterbacks in the entire NFL over the past two seasons, creating fantasy football opportunities for all of his wide receivers. Higgins has been one of the beneficiaries, posting solid production during each season.

While Higgins saw a decline in fantasy points last year compared to the season before, he still finished as the WR26. This still puts him in the range of a WR2 on most fantasy rosters but took a step back from his WR12 and borderline WR1 roster finish the year before. The emergence of Ja'Marr Chase is one of the reasons why, as he commands a high volume being one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL.

Also Read: Tee Higgins fantasy outlook

Despite his relative regression last year, Higgins still posted 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. This proves he can still command enough usage to be an elite fantasy football wide receiver despite Chase's presence in the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.

Higgins currently ranks as the WR14, compared to Chase's WR2, according to their recent ADP. This still puts him solidly as a WR2 on just about any fantasy roster.

For managers looking to acquire Keenan Allen, Tee Higgins, or any other player, make sure to use the fantasy football trade analyzer to get the most value.

Keenan Allen vs. Tee Higgins: Who should I start in Week 1?

Keenan Allen vs. Tee Higgins

According to Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, Keenan Allen is a better option than Tee Higgins in Week 1 of the 2023 fantasy football season. Many factors contributed to this prediction, including their weekly matchup, past performances and expected offensive role, among others. When all of them are combined, it appears that Allen has an edge over Higgins.

One of the factors giving Allen the edge over Higgins in Week 1 is their matchups. The Chargers will face off against the Miami Dolphins in what's projected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week.

The Bengals have a less favorable situation against the Cleveland Browns in a potentially low-scoring game. Joe Burrow is also listed as day-to-day with an offseason calf injury, further confirming why Allen is the superior Week 1 wideout.

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!