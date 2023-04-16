Kelee Ringo NIL deals: How many endorsements did top 2023 NFL Draft prospect have at Georgia?

Kelee Ringo is regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs cornerback is tipped to get selected in the first round.

Like many college athletes entering the big leagues, Ringo is already making financial gains from his name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. As things stand, the Georgia star has two endorsement deals ahead of his big move to the NFL.

Ringo signed his first contract with Urban Outfitters in September last year. Just a month later, he inked another deal with DawgPost.

The highly-rated cornerback is reportedly worth an impressive $395,000 thanks to his NIL deals. However, his value will skyrocket once he signs with an NFL franchise in the upcoming draft.

Ringo has been linked with the Washington Commanders as the 16th overall pick. Ron Rivera's side struggled defensively last season and an elite addition at cornerback could propel the team to the next level.

Many NFL scouts reportedly believe a position switch for Ringo is “possible”, while some believe he can excel at the CB position.



However, they certainly won't be the only team keeping tabs on him.

How did Kelee Ringo fare in the 2022 season?

Georgia Bulldogs CB Kelee Ringo

Kelee Ringo had a stellar 2022 season with the Georgia Bulldogs, helping them win their second consecutive CFP national championship. The 20-year-old finished with 42 tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven passes defended.

In his two seasons with the Bulldogs, Ringo racked up a total of 63 solo tackles, two interceptions, 15 passes defended and one interception touchdown.

The young defensive back is good with his press and does a nice job of controlling plays in front of him. At 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, Ringo also has an impressive blend of size and athleticism.

However, there are areas in his game where he can improve. Now, it will be interesting to see which NFL team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

