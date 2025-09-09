Kendrick Bourne Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add 49ers WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The 2025 NFL season is one week old, and there was absolutely no shortage of action in Week 1. The schedule makers struck gold in the games they put together for opening week.

With the campaign taking off, fans can get a slightly better picture of how teams might pan out across the league. Fantasy football managers got confirmation regarding which powerhouses would likely dominate the season and which dark horses might emerge.

On the other hand, player-specific fantasy picks are also key in capitalizing on league trends, and one such player of interest is San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

WR Kendrick Bourne fantasy outlook

NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Kendrick Bourne reportedly agreed to terms on Monday on a one-year deal with the 49ers, worth up to $5 million.

He'll join a broken receiving corps where Juaun Jennings has a shoulder injury, Demarcus Robinson is suspended, Kittle has a hamstring injury, and Brandon Aiyuk is targeting a Week 6 return with his ACL.

These developments position Bourne to play a key role in Kyle Shanahan's offense right from the get-go. Quarterback Brock Purdy is in need of help, and the former New England Patriots wideout is a serviceable veteran who could seamlessly slide in behind Ricky Pearsall as a WR2.

As long as the 49ers grapple with their injury concerns, and Bourne stays healthy, he could work his way into a respectable role on San Francisco's offense.

He might not be flashy, but he certainly carries value in some fantasy leagues.

Should you add the 49ers WR? Fantasy projections

The Niners' team situation is the biggest factor that plays into Kendrick Bourne's favor. His experience gives him value in a broken receiver room. However, Shanahan's run-heavy offense will limit Bourne's upside.

His fantasy value is further capped by his lack of "flash," making him a low-priority waiver pickup. That said, he does carry a lot more value in deep fantasy leagues where low point tallies still mean a lot in any given week. So, a short-term spike in his value is certainly possible, given the receiver room situation.

Ultimately, he's a speculative streamer at best.

