Kendrick Bourne Waiver Wire Week 5: Should you add 49ers WR? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Kendrick Bourne's San Francisco 49ers are 3-1, but a quick glance under the hood will reveal that all is not well for Kyle Shanahan's unit. Between Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall's injuries and the return of Mac Jones to the starting lineup, the 49ers are in desperate need of a skill position player to step up.

Will Bourne rise to the occasion, or is it a mirage in the desert? Here's a look at what you need to know.

Should I add Kendrick Bourne for Week 5 Fantasy Football?

Kendrick Bourne at Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

If the San Francisco 49ers were not in a crisis with the health of their skill position players, Kendrick Bourne would be third on the depth chart. One may argue that he would be essentially fourth or fifth in the de facto depth chart if George Kittle were healthy. A sudden jump to the top of the receiver room should increase Bourne's targets.

However, expect smothering coverage from the Los Angeles Rams defense. Bourne and Jones had spent time together with the New England Patriots, which could come into play on a couple of plays to get him some production, but it isn't going to be easy.

More likely than not, Bourne will serve as a distraction for the Rams, with the real target funnelled towards Christian McCaffrey. He's worth adding if you're in desperate need of a receiver guaranteed to get targets, but perhaps not much more.

Don't expect Bourne to burn double teams routinely on Thursday Night Football, but he could work his way within range of ten points, making him a flex-worthy start.

Kendrick Bourne fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

This is highly likely to be the peak of Kendrick Bourne's season, as it isn't likely that the perfect storm of injuries will last forever. Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall could return any week. George Kittle could be back as soon as Week 6, according to CBS Sports.

The Mac Jones-Bourne connection could go up in smoke by Week 6 as well, depending on when Brock Purdy will be back on the field. Put simply, with every passing week, Bourne's targets will have reason to drop. Even during the storm of injuries, the receiver was limited to just one catch on Sept. 28.

At best, Bourne is a one-week flex play managers can make with the understanding that they will need to look elsewhere on the waiver wire going into Week 6. Managers who have the last spot on the bench to fill can do worse than Bourne in case the injuries continue, but the 49ers appear to be closer to getting healthier than more banged up.

