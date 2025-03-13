Kenneth Murray Jr. trade grades: Rating Cowboys' splash move to land LB from Titans

Kenneth Murray Jr. is Arlington-bound after a season in Nashville. On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans reportedly traded the run-stopping linebacker and a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for a sixth-rounder.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

A first-round pick for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, Murray had 95 tackles (57 solo), a career-high 3.5 sacks, two pass defelctions, an interception, and a forced fumble in the 2024 season. A wrist injury ended his campaign after 14 games (all starts).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is the second linebacker to join the Cowboys on Wednesday after former Chicago Bear Jack Sanborn, who will reunite with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The trade could have major implications about where the two teams stand heading into 2025, so won the trade?

Ad

Grading Kenneth Murray Jr.'s move from Cowboys to Titans

Cowboys: A+

After a quiet 2024 that saw them lose multiple key pieces, the Cowboys are busy again and the trade for Kenneth Murray Jr. solidifies what their starting defense can become.

With DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Gholston gone, the team could very likely be switching to a base 3-4 defense, even though Matt Eberflus has largely used base 4-3's throughout his career.

Ad

The projected new starting lineup will begin with Mazi Smith at nose tackle. Joining him on the line is a pair of new starting ends - freshly-extended former tackle Osa Odighizuwa and incoming sophomore Marshawn Kneeland.

The linebackers will be the heart of the lineup. Manning the edges, ready to rush the passer, are Micah Parsons and Marist Liufau. And on the inside, ready to stuff runs, are Murray and Jack Sanborn.

Ad

The secondary should remain largely the same barring injury: Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland in the corners, and Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker at safety. Occasionally, in anti-pass situations, a nickelback like Caelan Carson can come in and replace Smith, elevating Odighizuwa and Kneeland to defensive tackle.

Titans: D

When Kenneth Murray was signed by the Titans to a two-year contract, he was projected to be a key defensive piece. While his 95 tackles ultimately proved a slight decline from the 107 that he had twice as a Charger, he constituted a bright spot for a team that had one of the least potent offenses in football.

The Titans' linebacker corps looks leaner than before, especially at the insides. The only solace for them is pass-rusher Arden Key, who could become a captain and leader for this corps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.