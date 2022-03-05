"He reminds me of Tony Romo" - NFL community in awe of Kenny Pickett's Combine performance 

NFL quarterback prospect Kenny Pickett has caught the attention of those within the NFL community. The Pittsburgh Panthers signal-caller showed off his athleticism and had an impressive unofficial time of 4.67 in the 40-yard dash.

His 40-yard dash time was third out of the eight quarterbacks who ran the 40, with many others choosing not to run.

Former quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said, "The more tape I watch on Kenny Pickett, the more he reminds me of Tony Romo."

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

Shaunskins tweeted: "I just watched Kenny Pickett combine workout. How can anybody not like this guy?? Every single throw was on point. Glove or no glove."

Will Parkinson stated: "Per league source: One prominent team in the QB market was impressed with Kenny Pickett here at the combine and his workout last night. They had no concerns over his hand size either."

Gregory Rowe asserted: "I watched multiple @kennypickett10 interviews from the combine today. That’s my guy. I love the skill set, I love the swag, I love the moxie, I love the intelligence, the dude commands a room and is a real leader. If I am the @Broncos, that’s my target no question."

Dré Swanks said: "Kenny Pickett was FIRE at the NFL Combine."

Jess Bruns noted: "Addicted to Kenny Pickett Combine content."

Zach White tweeted: ".@Pitt_FB’s @kennypickett10 is moving himself into the top ten @NFL Draft range with his combine performance. @Lions, @HoustonTexans, @Panthers, and @Broncos all need a QB. Maybe not Detroit if management believes in @JaredGoff16."

Dan Hope, the lead Ohio State football beat writer, said: "Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are going through pass-catching drills at the NFL Scouting Combine right now. Wilson just made a nice spinning catch on a deep ball from Kenny Pickett."

Former sports journalist Terry Blount noted: "Here’s how ridiculous the NFL Combine has become. The big story Thursday was Pitt QB Kenny Pickett has small hands. He threw for 4,300 yards, 42 TDs and only 7 INTs last year, but he may fall out of the 1st round now because his hands didn’t measure big enough."

Dean Jones noted: "Bucky Brooks' mock draft has the #Panthers selecting Kenny Pickett. He'll look to boost his stock shortly during combine drills."

Dean Jones @DeanJones_



Kenny Pickett's Career at the University of Pittsburgh & Possible NFL Journey

2021 ACC Championship - Pittsburgh v Wake Forest

In his five seasons with the team (2017 - 2021), he threw for 12,303 yards, 81 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He's the school's all-time leader in both passing yards and passing touchdowns.

The question that remains is where with the 23-year-old start his career in the league? Will it be with the Carolina Panthers? Washington Commanders? Maybe even the Pittsburgh Steelers? We shall see in April at the 2022 Draft.

