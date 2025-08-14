Keon Coleman fantasy outlook, ADP and stats: Where should you draft Bills WR in 2025?

Keon Coleman had a rookie season full of ups and downs that prevented Buffalo Bills fans from seeing the talented wide receiver showcase all his abilities on the field. He only played 13 games, putting up decent numbers on a team that lost Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason.

Coleman should have a better sophomore season, more so considering his competition in the wide receiver room. His fantasy numbers can go up if everything goes well, as Coleman appears to be in for a breakout year.

Keon Coleman fantasy outlook and points projection

In 13 games, Keon Coleman caught 29 receptions on 57 targets, tallying 556 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed the ball once, gaining nine yards.

He ranked third in targets among Bills' pass-catchers, only behind fellow wide receiver Khalil Shakir (100) and tight end Dalton Kincaid (75), respectively. His receptions ranked sixth, but his yards sit second behind Shakir (821), demonstrating that he maximized his opportunities. Koleman caught 12 passes for 20+ yards, leading the team in that department.

Keon Coleman's projected stats against Ricky Pearsall's.

Keon Coleman finished the 2024 NFL season ranked WR47 and 105th overall by Sportskeeda's Fantasy Football WR rankings. He surpassed fellow rookie Ricky Pearsall, teammate Joshua Palmer and veteran Marquis Brown, respectively, in the top 50.

That said, our fantasy analyzer projects a better season for Pearsall. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, who may have a bigger role after Deebo Samuel left the team in the offseason, is projected to rack up 188.4 fantasy points, with 90.8 rushing yards, 62.63 receptions, 807.5 yards and 6.0 touchdowns.

As for Coleman, he is projected to record 164.7 fantasy points, 13.5 rushing yards, 43.53 receptions, 834.9 yards and 6.1 touchdowns.

The rushing game might give Pearsall the edge, but Coleman is no stranger to rushing the ball if the team needs him. With James Cook locked up for more five seasons, Coleman wouldn't be called to the backfield.

Keon Coleman ADP: Where should you draft the Bills WR?

After showing flashes of his brilliance during his rookie season, Coleman should be in for a breakout campaign. A wrist injury hurt his chances to be more impactful for the Bills, but a fully healthy Coleman would be a threat to any opponent.

He already beat Joshua Palmer last season, and now Khalil Shakir could see Coleman take over as the team's WR1 if Josh Allen focuses on the former Florida State star.

Fantasy managers would be fine drafting him with a mid-to-late pick as a decent WR2 option.

