Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Bills WRs Fantasy Football projections explored

Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir's Buffalo Bills are in line for a potential fantasy football feast. At least, that is how the team has performed for managers with the correct players. However, for those who missed out on the draft, Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir serve as potential thrifty ways to cash in on the fun taking place in western New York.

However, starting both receivers is inadvisable in most situations. So, for those fantasy managers who have both of the Bills' receivers on their squad, here's a look at which one is preferable to help kick off Week 3 the right way.

Is Keon Coleman a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Keon Coleman at Buffalo Bills v New York Jets - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Keon Coleman is the team's starting receiver heading into Week 3, which could get him the most targets. However, it will also give him the most attention from the opposing defense. This could slow him down, but it won't stop him.

At least, that is what Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool is suggesting. Coleman is projected to earn 11.2 points with three receptions for 56.7 yards and a 40% chance at a touchdown. This is worthy of being a flex in Week 3.

Is Khalil Shakir a good fantasy pick in Week 3?

Khalil Shakir at AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty

Khalil Shakir started for the franchise in 2024, but has given the reins to Coleman. While that step down is notable, it won't have much of an effect in Week 3. Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected a notably productive evening against the Miami Dolphins.

The wide receiver is projected to earn 12.0 points via 4.6 receptions for 57.8 yards and a 30% chance at a touchdown. This makes him start-worthy, but not as a WR1 or arguably even a WR2. Shakir makes sense as a flex.

Should I start Keon Coleman or Khalil Shakir in Week 3 fantasy football?

Coleman vs Shakir - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

The wide receivers both have solid cases as the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots were able to dominate through the air in Week 1 and Week 2. Overall, the decision between the two receivers isn't make-or-break, but it could cost managers almost a point if they choose wrong.

In a competitive fantasy football matchup, the point differential could cost everything. Keeping this in mind, Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected Shakir to earn more than Coleman, likely due to the added attention given to the team's starting receiver by the Miami Dolphins defense.

