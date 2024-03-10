Kevin Byard contract: How much did All-Pro safety earn as former Eagles star lands $15,000,000 deal with Bears

The NFL free agency period is open and safety Kevin Byard hasn't taken long to find himself a new home.

Byard has signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Chicago Bears, which means he stays in the NFC after playing the second half of last season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kevin Byard became a staple of the Tennessee Titans defense after he was drafted to the organization in 2016. After 16 games (seven starts) in his rookie season, Byard developed into a solid starter and never looked back.

He is a two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler and now takes his talents to the rebuilding Chicago Bears who look to select Caleb Williams as a new era begins in the Windy City.

Kevin Byard career earnings

Having been in the league for nine years, one would imagine that Byard has pocketed quite the sum of salary ― and they'd be right.

Since entering the league in 2016, Byard, per spotrac.com, has earned $59,175,846 during his career. Only $433,655 have been incentives, which came in his second NFL season.

After Byard's rookie contract was up in 2019, the Titans signed him to a five-year, $70 million contract. He was already an All-Pro and Pro Bowler after his second season which saw him snag eight interceptions.

In six consecutive seasons, Byard played every regular season and playoff game. After his five-year, $70 million contract was up at the end of the 2022 season, Byard and the Titans agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract to keep him in Tennessee.

Byard only played six games for the Titans in 2023 as he was then traded to the Eagles, where he would play all 10 regular season games and the fateful playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now in Chicago, defensive coordinator Eric Washington will be hoping that Kevin Byard can be the veteran influence on defense as the Bears look to make a run at the NFC North.

It has been a long and productive career for Kevin Byard, and his next chapter will see him in a Bears uniform.