ESPN's layoffs continue to cascade with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Keyshawn Johnson the latest victim.

Per NY Post's Andrew Marchand, ESPN has fired Keyshawn Johnson. Max Kellerman has also been let go by the network, according to the same report.

Per Marchand, Johnson signed a five-year deal worth a reported $18 million. However, Johnson will still be eligible to claim that money as part of the deal.

Max Kellerman, on the other hand, is reported to have been on a $5 million-a-year deal.

A total of about 20 personalities are expected to be let go by ESPN as part of the network's efforts to trim the fat on their payroll.

2023 ESPN layoffs in stark contract to Pat McAfee hype

While Keyshawn Johnson will temporarily find himself out of a day job, there is expected to be interest in the one-time Super Bowl champion.

Johnson's name has been bandied about as a replacement for Shannon Sharpe, who confirmed his exit from Undisputed earlier this month.

ESPN's layoffs, however, have come under stark scrutiny, considering they managed to prise Pat McAfee away from FanDuel. McAfee is expected to officially join the network this fall.

According to multiple reports, McAfee was on a $120 million deal with FanDuel. The former Indianapolis Colts kicker's ESPN deal, however, was reported to have been in the $80 million range, though McAfee has disputed these reports.

There have also been rumours that Shannon Sharpe could move to FanDuel after his Undisputed exit. There was reportedly some tension with his former co-host Skip Bayless, though Sharpe still has his Club Shay Shay podcast to churn out content.

Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy said that a number of big names are expected to be let go by ESPN.

“Some big legacy names are going to be moving on," McCarthy wrote. "Their NFL coverage is going to look different next year.”

There have also been unconfirmed reports that Suzy Kolber could be let go by the network, a move that is sure to ignite some ire, considering her long tenure with ESPN.

