"I think he's gonna be great" - Star singer Keyshia Cole backs Antonio Brown to win a Grammy 

As a former NFL receiver, Antonio Brown has achieved just about everything there is to accomplish. He will now look to try and make the same impact in the rap world after releasing his new rap album, Paradigm.

While some may doubt whether Brown has bars as productive as his route-running ability on the football field, he has support from Grammy-nominated R&B singer Keyshia Cole.

During an album-release party in downtown L.A. on Wednesday, Cole was asked if she believes the former All-Pro receiver could be a success in the rap game, to which she responded with the following:

"I think he's really talented, for sure. I love the body of work that he created. I think he's going to be great. I do. I wouldn't have collaborated if I didn't think he'd be great."

Keyshia Cole was then pressed on whether or not she believes that Brown has the chance to win a Grammy eventually.

She said:

"Of course! Whatever you do, you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you choose to do in life."

Cole worked with the former Buccaneers receiver on the new album, and they performed a song together during the release party for the album.

Will Antonio Brown return to the NFL in 2022?

The last time anyone saw Antonio Brown on a football field was during his Week 17 meltdown the previous season against the New York Jets.

The beleaguered receiver was reportedly upset that he was being asked to enter the football game when he was physically hurt.

Here's the video of Bruce Arians making the Antonio Brown news official: “He is no longer a Buc. That's the end of the story. Let's talk about the guys who went out there and won the game."https://t.co/fVBlytElt0

The receiver proceeded to shed his uniform item-by-item and toss them into the stands at MetLife Stadium as he ran across the field and into the tunnel.

Full video of Antonio Brown quitting in the middle of the game 🍿 Full video of Antonio Brown quitting in the middle of the game 🍿 🎥: @mmmmillah https://t.co/Bwi9yPACJ6

One may think that such an egregious act would cause NFL teams to steer further away, but history has shown that is not the case. Brown came to the Bucs with a stern warning from then-head coach Bruce Arians due to his prior transgressions with other teams.

The Pro Bowl receiver made a name for himself as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After years of great production on the field, he fell out with the team. He reportedly tossed a football in practice at quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and missed multiple practices.

He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and had trouble refusing to wear a new helmet mandated by the league.

After a public spat with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, he was released and signed by the New England Patriots. He ultimately only played one game with the Pats as allegations arose of threats made by Brown to a young woman he was accused of sexually assaulting.

The receiver ultimately found his way to the Buccaneers. Talent trumps all in the NFL, so it would be no surprise to see Brown once again on the football field with a perennial contender.

