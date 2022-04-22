"How he not featuring Ye" - Fans left outraged after new Antonio Brown album doesn't feature Kanye West

Antonio Brown likely thinks his NFL career could be over after walking out on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January. The shocking public exit was during the come-from-behind win against the New York Jets. This is part of why he is releasing a rap album, which evidently, he is taking seriously. Brown's album will feature the likes of Young Thug, DaBaby, and French Montana. That said, there was one fan-favorite, Kanye West, that wasn't included.

As to why the star wideout frequents the studio instead of the weight room, let's start where it ended, against the Jets. Brown famously took off his helmet and jersey and then danced to the locker room. This ended his time in Tampa and perhaps the NFL.

Hence the musical pursuits. Still, with no Ye on the way to the studio to join him, some were left wondering why:

Others didn't lose sleep at West's exclusion from the feature list:

Antonio Brown has torched the bridge with Tampa Bay

Whether or not Antonio Brown ever plays football again, there's a strong chance that he has lined up for the last time alongside Tom Brady. In the aftermath of the infamous January incident on the "Full Send Podcast" Brown said:

"To me, a friend is someone who’s got your back. Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady’s my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is. Brady is the general manager. He’s the guy my agent made the contract with, he’s the middleman and politician. If Tom Brady is my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary? You're my boy though right? Gronkowski's his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who's better than me over there? Let's be real. Brady can't do s--- by himself. But you guys are going to make it seem like he's just this heroic guy. We're all humans, bro. We're all dependent on somebody else to do the job. You can’t really expect anyone to be your friend in the business of football. In the business of football, our business is winning. Brady and I like winning. We have that in common. That’s what makes me want to be around him, makes us jell, makes us great."

On the "Pivot Podcast" Antonio Brown attempted to build some bridges. The mercurial wide receiver made sure to mention Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, when speaking about his next possible career move:

"Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I'm putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he want to harness some of that energy."

There's no guarantee an NFL team will feel comfortable taking a chance on him. Though his record speaks for itself, his history of troubles could prove a stumbling block.

