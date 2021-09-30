Will Khalil Mack play in Week 4 for the Bears?

The bad news for the Chicago Bears continues after a torrid beatdown at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. Khalil Mack didn't practice at all on Wednesday. Mack is one of the premier defensive players in the NFL, and he is the best player on the Bears' roster. It is the last thing under-fire head coach Matt Nagy needs ahead of a big divisional game against the Detroit Lions.

Mack exited in the first half of the game at Cleveland with a foot injury. The defensive lynchpin returned for his teammates and head coach, but he couldn't stem the tide as the Browns squashed the Bears. The problems are mounting for Nagy, and if Mack is not fully healthy, the Bears will be shorthanded.

Kevin Fishbain @kfishbain Khalil Mack (foot) did not practice today, along with Jesse James (personal), Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), Jimmy Graham (vet day) and Tashaun Gipson (hamstring).



Andy Dalton (knee), Eddie Goldman (knee) and Darnell Mooney were limited.



Will Mack take the field against the Lions?

Mack's status is unclear. It is a concern for the Bears that he took no part in practice, not even a walkthrough. That indicated that Mack is battling a nasty injury. The former Raider is one of the toughest players in the NFL, and he will undoubtedly wish to lead the defense out against their local rivals.

Barstool Chicago @barstoolchicago Khalil Mack is a baaad man Khalil Mack is a baaad man https://t.co/CMF5Tnt8k8

Now, Mack won't need to take a whole part in practice to play the game against the Lions. He knows the defensive system inside out. Moreover, he understands the Lions' offensive scheme.

Mack is a veteran, and he knows what comes with the territory. Players in the NFL play with a myriad of different injuries. Almost all players by the end of the season are nursing some kind of injury.

Mack returned during the game at Cleveland. Adrenaline indeed helped him get through the pain barrier. It might help him play against the Lions. The wrecking-ball defensive player is the cornerstone of the Bears' defense. He won't want to let his teammates go into battle without him.

Add all of that to Nagy's desperation to win a game and ward off the critics. Mack will surely suit up and run out of the tunnel at Soldier Field. The Bears need him, and his head coach needs him.

The linebacker won't neglect or hide away from the fight, and considering that the Bears will soon move away from Soldier Field, Mack will want to savor the final moments at the Bears' spiritual home.

Edited by Ryan Ward