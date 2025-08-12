Khalil Shakir fantasy outlook 2025: Points projection, stats and ADP for Bills WR

Khalil Shakir was the clear number-one receiver for the Buffalo Bills in 2024. The veteran, now entering his fourth year in the league, just signed a four-year contract extension worth $60.2 million with $32 million guaranteed.

Now that the Bills have locked up their top pass-catcher, who led the team in nearly all major receiving categories last season, he's poised for another standout campaign in 2025. However, what does that mean for his fantasy football outlook this year? Let's take a look.

Khalil Shakir's 2025 NFL fantasy outlook

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Shakir dominated the Bills' target share in 2024. Quarterback Josh Allen threw his way 100 times — well ahead of the next closest, tight end Dalton Kincaid, who saw 75 targets. He’s projected to remain Allen’s go-to option in 2025.

Buffalo did add some depth to its receiving corps this offseason, but no acquisition is expected to challenge Shakir’s WR1 status. Sportskeeda's fantasy football simulator predicts 82 receptions for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns.

Is Khalil Shakir a good fantasy pick this year?

NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Shakir is certainly a strong fantasy option in 2025. He’s the preferred target for one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks in one of its most potent offenses. Fresh off a multi-year extension with Buffalo, Shakir enters the season aiming to build on his success alongside Allen, who is coming off an MVP-winning campaign.

With a high ceiling, Shakir shapes up as a reliable WR2 candidate for fantasy managers. At just 25 years old, he’s in prime position to emerge as one of the breakout stars of 2025.

Where should you pick Bills WR Khalil Shakir?

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Shakir currently has an ADP of 92 and 96 in standard and PPR scoring formats, respectively, ranking as WR45 and WR43. His relatively low draft position may stem from Buffalo’s recent history of underwhelming fantasy output from wide receivers since the Stefon Diggs era.

Even so, coming off a lucrative contract extension and paired with one of the league’s best quarterbacks, Shakir is well-positioned for a potential breakout fantasy season. He’s worth targeting in the late-middle rounds of your draft or right around his current ADP in the 10th round. His upside makes him an appealing sleeper pick for 2025.

