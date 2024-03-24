Khyree Jackson draft projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Oregon Ducks CB

Khyree Jackson is not someone whom scouts call a top cornerback prospect, with Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell nabbing most of the praise.

But the Oregon alum via Fort Scott and Alabama is still an intriguing name who broke out as an All-Pac-12 first-teamer in his only season as a Duck. Despite his lack of eye-catching FBS stats (only 48 tackles, including 36 solo, two sacks, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections), he could be an interesting option for teams looking to upgrade their secondary.

But who are the frontrunners to land him?

Khyree Jackson's draft profile

As evidenced by the highlight reel below, Jackson is a versatile defensive back who also loves to make plays at or past the line of scrimmage. He is not afraid to sacrifice his backfield area. He possesses the necessary intelligence to read passes and break them up.

The only thing that is limiting his stock is his aforementioned lack of top-notch experience, so coaches will probably begin by slotting him into special teams before determining whether he can go up from there.

3) Las Vegas Raiders

The Marcus Peters experiment failed in Las Vegas

For the 2023 season, the Las Vegas Raiders believed that they had snagged a top cornerback in former NFC champion and three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters. But while he did start every game he played, he was eventually ditched after a 17-31 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs that featured a missed tackle and consequent benching and argument with head coach Antonio Pierce.

As new general manager Tom Telesco revamps his roster, he may be among those participating in the Khyree Jackson sweepstakes. The team gets more depth at CB and a potential special teams contributor.

2) Kansas City Chiefs

Trent McDuffie needs more help after L'Jarius Sneed's departure

Speaking of the Chiefs, they desperately need a cornerback.

L'Jarius Sneed was one of the unsung heroes of their Super Bowl LVIII run, with his forced fumble on the Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers completely changing the tone of the AFC Championship Game.

Now, Jackson may have to sit behind either Kool-Aid McKinstry or TJ Tampa in the positional rotation, but a litte more depth is always greatly appreciated.

1) New York Jets

The Jets already have Sauce Gardner. Now they need to find the ldeal partner for him

Sauce Gardner is a bona fide star for the New York Jets, for both his electrifying play and his charisma. But the spot beside him could use some more competition.

DJ Reed managed to have it locked down in his second season of Gang Green, but he will be a free agent by the time 2025 arrives. Therefore, the team needs to invest in additional depth; and Jackson could be that guy. His love of goal line plays may prove the perfect complement to Gardner's more traditional style.