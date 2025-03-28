Kirk Cousins to the Browns? Exploring potential trade package for Falcons QB

The Cleveland Browns emerge as a potential landing spot for the Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. Atlanta triggered his $10 million 2026 roster bonus by keeping him past the Mar. 15 deadline, locking in $37.5 million in guarantees for 2025.

Ad

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Mar. 16 that the Falcons are willing to wait for the right offer:

"I continue to hear that the Falcons are not overly motivated to move Kirk Cousins right now. They're willing to be patient. As one team source told me, 'What's the rush?'"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. installed as the starter, Cousins is now the NFL’s most expensive backup. The Falcons also know his value could rise if a contender loses a quarterback to injury before the season.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

For Cleveland, the appeal is clear. Deshaun Watson’s second Achilles tear puts his 2025 availability in doubt, and head coach Kevin Stefanski has a history with Cousins from their Minnesota Vikings days. But Watson’s $40 million and $57.5 million cap hits in 2025 and 2026 complicate any deal.

How the Browns could structure a Kirk Cousins trade despite cap constraints

NFL: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

The Browns’ path to acquiring Cousins hinges on restructuring his contract and convincing Atlanta to absorb some of the financial burden. According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson on March 27, Cleveland could convert Cousins’ $27.5 million 2025 base salary into a two-year deal with void years to spread out cap hits.

Ad

Jackson said:

"If the Browns acquired Cousins, they'd work with the Falcons on some sort of salary share ... likely restructuring into a two-year deal with essentially one year of guaranteed money and void years."

Compensation would depend on how much salary Atlanta retains. A third-round pick might be the price if the Falcons cover a portion of Cousins’ money. Cleveland could also dangle draft capital, including the No. 33 overall selection, to sweeten the offer.

Ad

The Browns have another card to play—familiarity. Stefanski was Cousins’s offensive coordinator in Minnesota, and Cleveland’s system would require little adjustment. As Fowler pointed out on Mar. 16:

"Cleveland is still a team to watch... They have familiarity with Kevin Stefanski, a former coordinator for Kirk Cousins himself."

They could sweeten the offer by drafting a weapon like Colorado’s Travis Hunter or Penn State’s Abdul Carter at No. 2, then targeting a QB project (Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe) at No. 33.

Ad

Cousins’ no-trade clause adds another wrinkle. He’d likely only approve a move to a team offering a starting role, which narrows the field. The Steelers, another potential suitor, are focused on Aaron Rodgers.

With Penix in place and no urgency to shed Kirk Cousins’ salary, the Falcons will only move him for a deal that offsets their $37.5 million commitment.

For the Browns, the clock is ticking. With Watson’s future uncertain, they must decide whether to gamble on a restructured Cousins deal or roll with Kenny Pickett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.