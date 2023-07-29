Kirk Cousins' Primetime Record: Analyzing Vikings QB’s performance in big games

After watching the Netflix documentary series 'Quarterback', everyone can agree that Kirk Cousins is one tough athlete. He continued to play despite strong hits by opposing defenders.

But while he completed his fourth playoff appearance last season, the former Michigan State standout won only one postseason game in four attempts.

Worst yet, there’s arguably much room for improvement in his performance during primetime games.

His first primetime opportunity came in Week 4 of the 2014 NFL season when he was still with the then-Washington Redskins, now Commanders.

Unfortunately, the New York Giants humiliated Washington at home, 45-14. They dropped another primetime home game to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-17, a week later.

Cousins became Washington’s full-time starter in 2015 after Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion. However, his promotion did not result in success during primetime games.

They lost to New York once again in Week 3 of that season, 32-21, and 10 weeks later, Cousins dropped a game against another division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, at home, 19-16.

Cousins played 16 primetime games with Washington, winning only five. He is also 3-5 in primetime home games with the team. The last primetime game he won with Washington came in Week 12 of the 2017 season against the Giants.

His last primetime game with the then-Redskins occurred one week later. Sadly, they lost to the Cowboys, 38-14.

As Washington’s starter, Cousins competed in three primetime games against the Giants, the most against any team. He faced the Cowboys twice, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers.

He also faced the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in primetime games.

Kirk Cousins’ primetime record with the Minnesota Vikings

Cousins joined the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 offseason after signing a three-year, $84 million fully-guaranteed deal.

However, changing teams did not translate to a different fortune during primetime games. He lost his first three primetime games with Minnesota, losing to the Los Angeles Rams (Week 4), New Orleans Saints (Week 8), and Chicago Bears (Week 11).

He split his final two primetime games that year, winning against the Packers (Week 12) and losing to the Seahawks (Week 14).

Kirk Cousins went 2-2 in primetime games during the 2019 season and 1-1 in 2020. He also split four primetime games in 2021 and two games in 2022.

Cousins lost nine of the 16 primetime games he played with the Vikings. Notably, Nico Mannion filled in for him during their 2021 Week 17 game because of injury.

While his overall record in Vikings primetime games was 7-9, he was 5-3 during primetime games at home.

Therefore, his cumulative record in primetime games is 12-20, with an even 8-8 record at home.

Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins won his two Monday Night Football victories with the Vikings out of 12 tries, defeating the Bears in both instances. He lost all six MNF matches he played as Washington’s quarterback.