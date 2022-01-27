"Forever Mamba" - NFL community pays its respect to Kobe Bryant's legacy two years since NBA legend's passing

Today marks two full years since Kobe Bryant breathed his last. The Laker was in a helicopter that crashed which left him and eight others dead, according to USA Today. According to ESPN, the basketball player died immediately on the spot.

His death affected every corner of the country, including the NFL. Two years later, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson posted a tweet that led to an outpouring of support. Here's what NFL fans had to say about his legacy on his second death anniversary.

NFL fans react to second anniversary of Kobe Bryant's death

Olympics Day 6 - Basketball

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

twitter.com/ballislife/sta… Ballislife.com @Ballislife



We lost a legend 2 years ago today. RIP Kobe Bean Bryant We lost a legend 2 years ago today. RIP Kobe Bean Bryant 💜💛 https://t.co/xqq2tnH1Is Forever Mamba! Miss you Kobe & Gigi! Forever Mamba! Miss you Kobe & Gigi! 💜💛💜💛 twitter.com/ballislife/sta…

Here's the tweet that kicked off a slew of responses by NFL fans.

If a picture is worth 1000 words, this tweet says it all.

Roman McMillan #advyout @gd_roman @DangeRussWilson God took Kobe to a better place than the one he was in, and we can thank Him for that, bless up! @DangeRussWilson God took Kobe to a better place than the one he was in, and we can thank Him for that, bless up!

This fan is hoping that he is in a better place.

He didn't say anything, but simply posted a video of a tribute to him.

lokitahernandez @SilerNadia @DangeRussWilson 2 year that he's gone.. And it's my Birthday @DangeRussWilson 2 year that he's gone.. And it's my Birthday 😢😢😢💙💚

This fan's birthday will forever be marked by the basketball player's death. For the fan, it will be tough to separate the two forever.

This fan kept it simple.

marshmallow @jess_bernas @Ballislife We lost Kobe Bryant and Gianna. RIP Kobe & Gigi @Ballislife We lost Kobe Bryant and Gianna. RIP Kobe & Gigi 💜💛 https://t.co/jHPLR59OMo

This fan reminds the world that Kobe wasn't the only Bryant on the helicopter that day.

This fan kept it simple, but also posted an old inspirational video of him telling people to go after their dreams, despite the nay-sayers.

Kobe Bryant played for the Lakers from 1996-2015. He finished his career averaging 25 points per game, making 44.7 percent of his shots, and nearly 33 percent of three-point attempts. Number 24 won five total championships in his 20-year career.

According to ESPN, in his final game, he led the Lakers on a comeback over the Utah Jazz, winning 101-96. He made 22-50 shots, 6-21 three-point attempts, and 10 of 12 free throws. Overall, he scored 60 total points.

After his retirement, it took LeBron James to spurn the team to their next playoff spot. In typical James fashion, the team won the Finals in 2020. However, from Bryant's retirement after the 2015-2016 season until the 2019-2020 season, the Lakers failed to make the playoffs each year.

Without James' arrival, the team likely would have continued to struggle in Bryant's absence. Will the Lakers repeat as champions? At 24-24, the Lakers are not out of it, but they have work to do.

