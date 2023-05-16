Kwon Alexander 40 time: How fast is the former Buccaneers star?

Kwon Alexander is still in search of a new team after his one-year deal with the New York Jets ran out at the end of the 2022 season. The linebacker's journey in the NFL started when he was drafted as the 124th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.

Coming out of the LSU Tigers football program where played three seasons, Alexander was a crucial player during his time there. A two-year starter as an edge-rusher, he finished his college career with 156 tackles, 15 tackle-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks in 32 games.

One of Alexander's more fascinating attributes is his speed, which was crucial in him getting drafted to the NFL. The linebacker has used his speed effectively to his advantage on the field as a professional player in the NFL. But how fast is Kwon Alexander?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #49ers added speed to their defense, securing a commitment from LB Kwon Alexander at 4 years, $54M. The #49ers added speed to their defense, securing a commitment from LB Kwon Alexander at 4 years, $54M. https://t.co/3FslqySlaA

Kwon Alexander's 40-yard dash record

Kwon Alexander was invited to the 2015 NFL Combine after announcing on Twitter that he would forgo his senior season to enter the 2015 NFL Draft. The linebacker showed why he was ready for the NFL at the event in Indianapolis.

The LSU alum participated in all necessary drills and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.55 seconds. His effort ranked him second among linebackers at the event. Considering his weight, he was projected to run the 40-yard dash in 4.69 seconds, however, he ran it over 0.14 seconds faster.

Alexander possesses excellent speed for his position, which enables him to get to the ball quickly. He also effectively uses his burst of acceleration to avoid blockers while attempting a rush. Many opponents have also mentioned his speed as his most terrific attribute.

Ryan Sampson @RyanMSampson A thread on #5 Kwon Alexander. This guy can absolutely make plays vs the run and will be a huge asset to the defense in both the run and pass game. A thread on #5 Kwon Alexander. This guy can absolutely make plays vs the run and will be a huge asset to the defense in both the run and pass game. https://t.co/hMhCYEJTJd

Kwon Alexander Madden rating explored

According to the latest update, Kwon Alexander has an overall rating of 74 on Madden NFL 2023. He possesses a Run Stopper Archetype and utilizes the Default Running Style in the latest installment of the EA Sports series.

The linebacker has a speed rating of 86, as well as an acceleration rating of 89, which effectively shows how fast he is. He also has a strength rating of 79 and an agility rating standing at 82. Alexander is also rated 73 in the games in terms of awareness.

Furthermore, the LSU product has a catching rating of 68, a carrying rating of 50, a throw power rating of 27, and a run block rating of 45. He is also rated 77 in terms of tackles, 85 in jumping, 88 in stamina, 84 in toughness as well as 75 when it comes to injury.

Poll : 0 votes