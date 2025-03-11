Kyle Juszczyk landing spots: 5 teams that should target 9x Pro Bowl FB in free agency ft. Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Juszczyk has reached the end of an era. On Monday, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers had informed the nine-time Pro Bowl fullback they were releasing him with one year left in his contract.

Juszczyk had been a very important component in Kyle Shanahan's offense in his eight seasons in Santa Clara, being used as a short-yardage rusher, route-blocker, and even receiver. But as the franchise looks to retool after finishing dead-last in the NFC West for the first time since 2020, he has become a casualty of a roster purge.

Still, he wants to continue playing, so these teams should want him...

5 best free agency destinations for 9x Pro Bowl FB Kyle Juszczyk

5) New York Jets

The New York Jets are entering a new chapter in 2025. The head coach/general manager tandem of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have been retooling the roster to fit their culture, and they recently got a new quarterback in dual-threat Justin Fields.

He and running back Breece Hall need someone who can help the offensive line efficiently create running routes, and Kyle Juszczyk has the skills and mentality to do so.

4) Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers saw a small improvement to their win total in 2024, going from a season-worst two in 2023 to five thanks to RB Chuba Hubbard's first-ever thousand-yard season. Now, they feel more confident in contending for a playoff spot.

Kyle Juszczyk has been there and done all that. He can help to elevate the potential Pro Bowler's rushing potential and instill a champion mentality to a franchise that has been desperate for a return to the days of Jake Delhomme and Cam Newton.

3) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos recently made a major impact in free agency by signing Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, who both played in San Francisco. And Kyle Juszczyk may be eyeing the possibility of reuniting with them (as well as Mike McGlinchey).

After those defensive signings, the franchise has a clear need for a running back. Juszczyk can help set up running routes for that RB and Bo Nix, leaving whoever their tight end is free to catch passes and lighten Courtland Sutton's load.

2) Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have a bona fide star rusher in Kyren Williams, but it feels as if he can do more with the right pieces around him.

Guard Jonah Jackson has been traded to the Chicago Bears, which will doubtlessly leave the one-time Pro Bowler short on blocking. If Sean McVay and Les Snead can nab a former divisional rival, then they will fins themselves a tight end away from recreating the Greatest Show on Turf.

1) Philadelphia Eagles

Here it is - Kyle Juszczyk's best chance at a Super Bowl ring. Joining the defending champs in Philly.

Saquon Barkley was monstrously fantastic in 2024, joining the 2,000-yard club behind one of the best offensive lines in the league. Now imagine the fullback joining that corps? That would leave Dallas Goedert free to catch passes more often, feasting on cornerbacks who think they have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith taken care of.

