Kyle Monangai or D'Andre Swift: Which Bears RB should I start in Week 3 Fantasy Football?

The Chicago Bears have a fantasy football situation to keep an eye on at their running back position. D'Andre Swift remains their starter entering Week 3, but rookie Kyle Monangai has been increasing his workload in the early stages of the season. Here's which one of them is a better pick for weekly lineups ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Kyle Monangai vs D'Andre Swift: Who should you start?
Kyle Monangai fantasy outlook for Week 3
Kyle Monangai played in just 13% of the offensive snaps and received just one touch for the Chicago Bears in the first game of his rookie season. Head coach Ben Johnson insisted that they are planning to get him more involved in their offensive gameplan, which resulted in improvements in his second game. He totaled eight touches and played in 41% of the snaps last week.
The increased playing time and workload are encouraging for the rookie running back entering a favorable Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys' struggling defense. Monangai appears to have clearly locked down the RB2 role ahead of Roschon Johnson, and if he continues to get more opportunities, his fantasy value will continue to rise.
D'Andre Swift fantasy outlook for Week 3
D'Andre Swift has been the clearly featured running back for the Bears during the 2025 fantasy football season so far. He has been trending in the worng direction in terms of his workload, dropping from 20 touches to 15 across his first two games, while also seeing a decrease in his snap perecntage from 81 to 57 during this time.
The veteran still ranks as the overall RB22 in fantasy football this year and could potentially bounce back in Week 3 against the Cowboys. They were torched by the New York Giants' offense last week, so Swift should have plenty of scoring opportunities.
Kyle Monangai vs D'Andre Swift: Final Verdict for Week 3 Fantasy Football
D'Andre Swift is the recommeneded running back to use in Week 3 fantasy football lineups over Kyle Monangai. While the rookie has seen his workload increase across the first two games this year, the veteran remains the Bears' featured option, and therefore the more reliable pick for fantasy lineups.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Swift will nearly double Monangai's fantasy points this week in PPR formats. His projected involvement as a receiver out of the backfield is one of the main reasons why he is the preferred option against the Cowboys.
