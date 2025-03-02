Kyle Williams NFL draft projection: 3 best landing spots for Washington State WR

Former Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams' impressive performance during Senior Bowl week allowed NFL evaluators to evaluate his playmaking capability more in-depth.

Williams moved to Washington State from UNLV and excelled during his last two years in college. He gained 2,038 yards on 131 catches with 20 scores playing for the Cougars. Williams, in 2024 alone, averaged a remarkable 17.1 yards per reception.

What separates Williams is his yardage after the catch. He accounted for 590 YAC in 2024, ranked fourth in the FBS, and induced 20 missed tackles (16th in FBS). His 2.71 yards per route run ranked him 12th among receivers who saw substantial playing time.

Three NFL teams that might offer the ideal fit for Kyle Williams

Here are the 3 best landing spots for Kyle Williams:

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

#1 New England Patriots

New England was dead last in the NFL in passing offense with only 2,995 total yards and 31st in passing touchdowns.

The new receiver room head, Mike Vrabel, has no clear WR1. While Williams may not be the first to step into that spot, his explosiveness and versatility would inject much-needed life into the Patriots' offense.

His potential to line up both outside and in the slot would offer flexibility for an offense that desperately needs playmakers.

#2 New York Giants

The Giants' passing offense struggled mightily last year, finishing in the bottom five of passing yards, passing touchdowns, yards per pass and passing yards per game. With quarterback uncertainty on the horizon and Daniel Jones leaving, whoever plays quarterback for New York will require some dependable targets.

SI.com's Jan. 29 report said Kyle Williams is the perfect fit for what needs to be a "full-fledged rebuild under fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll." His route-running upside and YAC skills would bring a playmaking element to a receiving corps that needs one.

In a Feb. 23 SI report, Williams received a 6.33 grade. The report praised his "insanely quick and explosive" separation ability and "true YAC ability."

#3 Carolina Panthers

The Panthers' offense wasn't consistent in 2024. They ranked 30th in per-game passing yards (187.5) and total passing yards (3,188). Their top receiver was Adam Thielen, who totaled only 615 yards.

Bringing in Kyle Williams might give rookie quarterback Bryce Young an overlooked weapon. His capacity to break free and gain yards after the catch would enhance the passing game for Carolina and perhaps allow Williams a chance to vie for extensive playing time right away.

