Kyle Williams and Malik Nabers had vastly contrasting routes to the NFL. Williams spent three seasons with the UNLV Rebels and two with the Washington State Cougars. In contrast, Nabers spent all three years of his collegiate football career with the LSU Tigers.

Ad

However, both wideouts have impressive top speed, and it was on full display during their collegiate careers. With that in mind, let's examine the stats and find out who's the faster WR.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Williams' 40 time

Kyle Williams ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at the 2025 NFL Combine. The Washington State Cougars star had one of the faster times among wide receivers at the showpiece event.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Williams also ran the 10-yard split in 1.55 seconds, recorded a 36.5 inches vertical jump, and a 9-foot-11 in broad jump.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Malik Nabers' 40 time

Malik Nabers ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the 2024 LSU Pro Day. The Tigers star opted against working out at the 2024 NFL Combine. Nabers also recorded a 42 inches vertical jump, and a 10-9 in broad jump.

Comparing Kyle Williams vs. Malik Nabers' 40 time: Who is the faster WR?

Malik Nabers is the faster wide receiver in this contest of youthful speedsters. Nabers' 4.35 seconds showing is slightly faster than Williams' 4.40 time.

Ad

However, credit has to be given to Williams considering the fact that he ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine rather than in the comforts of the Washington State practice facility.

It's arguable that Williams could have posted a faster time if he elected to skip out on working out at the Combine but rather in front of scouts at familiar surroundings.

Nabers had the luxury of choosing not to work out at the Combine as he was regarded as a lock to be picked in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft. The New York Giants did just that as they drafted him with the sixth pick of the draft.

Nabers repaid their faith by recording an impressive 109 catches, 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and a spot on the 2024 PFWA all-rookie team for his efforts. Hence, Williams has quite the task to emulate Nabers' rookie season if he's drafted next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.