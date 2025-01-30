WSU WR standout Kyle Williams reveals unique connection with Andy Reid and Chiefs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Andy Reid, the Chiefs, and Kyle Williams seemingly come from different backgrounds. Reid and the Chiefs have been united since the early 20-teens. Meanwhile, Washington State University standout Williams has spent his entire football career in tiers below the NFL.

In 2025, it appears that the wide receiver is finally in line to get into a league with Reid actively working in it. However, Williams revealed this week in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he has close ties to some people within the organization.

"Andy Reid and the Chiefs, I have a couple boys over there that's already with the Chiefs. So it would be like walking into family," he said.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams didn't elaborate further. However, according to WSU's records, safety Jaden Hicks was drafted 133rd overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs. Cornerback Jaylen Watson was also drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 according to Chiefs media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Hicks and Watson are both still on the team. Watson is the starting right cornerback while Hicks works as a backup strong safety.

Exploring how Kyle Williams could fit with Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Williams at Syracuse v Washington State - DirecTV Holiday Bowl - Source: Getty

The wide receiver's best season was his final one in college. Williams logged nearly 1200 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024, showing the ability to improve over time.

However, he played for more schools over the course of his career. Before joining WSU in 2023, he played for the Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels. As such, he has experience in two different systems, which makes him more practiced in picking up new ways of thinking.

When it comes to the Chiefs, the team has had consistent troubles at wide receiver. Whether it was Rashee Rice's alleged felonies, his season-ending injury, Hollywood Brown's health troubles, not to mention Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman, the unit has seen a constant change.

The Chiefs might be looking at wide receiver as one area to beef up via the NFL draft in 2025, despite signing DeAndre Hopkins. While the move has worked out in the short term, Hopkins is only getting deeper into his 30s. As such, some youth will eventually be required. Williams offers that.

However, will general manager Brett Veach choose the 2025 NFL Draft as the moment to sink notable draft capital on Williams? One can only wait and see.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.