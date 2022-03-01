“Those are red flags” - Former NFL player feels Kyler Murray’s handling of contract shows lack of belief in his abilities

Kyler Murray has been causing a stir recently and for Arizona Cardinals fans, it hasn't been something that would fill you with confidence. From social media cleansing to a statement from his agent clarifying his thoughts and feelings, it has been a fairly rocky road for Murray and the team recently.

Things look to be improving though, with Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and owner Michael Bidwill recently coming out in support of Murray as they look to negotiate a deal to extend the quarterback's stay in Arizona. One former NFL player believes Murray's handling of contract negotiations shows a lack of belief in his own abilities.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, former NFL player and XLVIII Super Bowl champion Michael Robinson expressed his feelings on the situation. He said:

"The longer that they wait, maybe the more evidence will be put out there that maybe Kyler isn’t the guy. I mean he starts the season well every single year. And it seems like around Week 11 or 12, teams figure out not only the offense, but they figure out Kyler Murray."

Robinson went on to say that the Cardinals quarterback's recent statements are a red flag and that he may not be the franchise player that Arizona needs at QB. He continued:

"I believe that your franchise quarterback has to make guys around you better. And you got to be the catalyst that makes everything go on the team. I'm not so sure that he is that for this team. I don't like his body language when things aren’t going right. I don't like the fact that when DeAndre Hopkins left out of the lineup, it seemed like he was lost, didn't know whom to throw the football to."

Robinson ended his statement by speaking on calling the bluff of the star quarterback if he were the organization:

"And now you hear him coming out with all this trying to defend who he is as a football player. To me, that's red flags, guys, I'm sorry. That’s red flags that he doesn’t necessarily believe that he's the guy. He's trying to get paid right now. I don't know, if I’m the Arizona Cardinals, I don’t pay him. I call his bluff. I’ll make him play for this $5.9 million."

Will Kyler Murray be the long term QB for the Arizona Cardinals?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

This seems to be a crucial time for the Cardinals and their quarterback if they want to agree upon a deal that will suit both sides. Murray's agent released a statement that showed his desire to play for the Cardinals but also his desire to reach an agreement, ensuring he gets paid handsomely to do so.

Following the disappointing end to the 2021 season, the contract situation between the Arizona Cardinals and their franchise quarterback needs rectifying as soon as possible so they can focus fully on the 2022 season and their success moving forward.

