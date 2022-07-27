"Kyler wants his film to be animated" - Redditors troll Kyler Murray over his disdain for studying tape as compared to Tom Brady

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently put pen to paper on a five-year extension worth up to $230.5 million. The deal runs through the 2028 season and apparently has a special clause labeled the "independent study addendum."

The clause makes it mandatory for the player to study the material provided to him to prepare for club games. This means Kyler Murray has to complete homework, including four hours of dedicated studying and watching game film. To ensure he completes this, the addendum mentions that Murray cannot be distracted while studying. He can't play video games, watch TV, or browse the internet during study time.

The clause in his contract has quickly become a talking point on social media. A clip of Tom Brady also surfaced, where he discussed watching game films for long hours. Brady said in the clip:

"Just watch film all day. It's almost like soothing, because I've been doing it for so long, I can just go 4-5 hours without getting up from this chair."

Brady's opinion about watching game films is in stark contrast to how Murray feels about it. During an interview in December, he said:

"I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

Looking at the contract clause, it doesn't seem like Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals agree on this subject.

The new contract clause, coupled with Brady's old video, has fueled a ton of reactions from Redditors, most of them trolling the Cardinals quarterback.

Here are the top comments:

One user compared Kyler Murray to Black Noir, a character from The Boys. Without giving away spoilers, Noir, a superhero, had a particular liking to watching cartoons.

Meanwhile, some Reddit users debated whether it's a good idea for the Cardinals to force it on Murray, who clearly hates watching game films.

Here are some other reactions:

Kyler Murray's career so far and the upcoming season

NFL Pro Bowl

The clause unsurprisingly received the most attention online. However, it is equally important to note that this extension makes Murray the second highest paid quarterback in the NFL. Murray is currently only behind Aaron Rodgers in average annual value.

In his three seasons in the league, Kyler Murray has thrown for 11,480 yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns. Already a two-time Pro Bowler, the 24-year-old led the Cardinals to the playoffs last season. They fell heavily to eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams, in the wildcard round. Murray threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a disappointing 34-11 defeat.

The Cardinals are looking to bounce back in 2022 and play the entire season to the best of their abilities. Arizona have developed a bad habit under Kliff Kingsbury of losing a host of games in the second half of the season.

If they can repeat their early-season form and maintain it, the Cardinals will be a playoff side to contend with. However, that's easier said than done.

With the campaign kicking off in six weeks' time, it'll be interesting to see if Murray and the Cardinals can reach new heights in 2022. After all, the hours of study should pay some dividends on the field, right?

