Kyler Murray vs Justin Herbert or Sam Darnold Week 12 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Projections for QBs

Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert and Sam Darnold are all names passed over at one time or another. However, in 2024, all three names are at least interesting starting options in fantasy football Week 12. Managers can either tape pictures of the three quarterbacks on a die and roll it, or they can wisely take a look for some advice. Here's a look at all three players and a recommendation.

Is Kyler Murray a good pick in fantasy football Week 12?

Kyler Murray wearing a helmet - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyler Murray faces the Seattle Seahawks this week in a matchup that historically would have been a fantasy football death sentence. However, with the 12th Man quieting down this season and Murray ascending, he has a strong case.

Trending

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Murray to cross the 20-point mark this week, earning 20.2 points.

Is Justin Herbert a good pick in fantasy football Week 12?

Justin Herbert at Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Imagn

Week 11 might be remembered as the Justin Herbert arrival party, but will it lead to a Week 12 hangover? The matchup is a tough one, but Herbert has a shot at having a remarkably productive day. He is expected to cross the 20-point mark as well, earning 21.8 points per Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer.

Part of the reason stems from the Baltimore Ravens defense, which is one of the best in the league at stopping the run but one of the weakest at stopping the pass. Expect Herbert's arm to shine more than J.K. Dobbins' legs.

Is Sam Darnold a good pick in fantasy football Week 12?

Sam Darnold looks for open receiver downfield- Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold slipped into the Geno Smith-like former Jets quarterback redemption arc like a glove. However, he has appeared to rocket back to earth. It seems that Justin Jefferson can't save the quarterback forever. As such, with Darnold potentially figured out, it might be time to move on.

Darnold is projected to earn just 14.2 points against the Chicago Bears. Start him if you must, but there might be a better option on the waiver wire this week.

Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert or Sam Darnold: Who should I start?

Justin Hebert gets the nod for Week 12

If you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you are either in an unconventional league or your roster is overloaded. Either way, there is a definitive wrong choice to start this week.

Sam Darnold should be avoided until he can prove that he hasn't returned to the Jets version of himself. As such, it comes down to Justin Herbert or Kyler Murray.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects Herbert to be the player this week, projecting him to earn 21.8 points. Kyler Murray draws a close second, but Herbert gets the slight edge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.