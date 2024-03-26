L’Jarius Sneed contract extension: Where does Titans star rank among league’s highest-paid CBs?

L’Jarius Sneed ended last season with a bang, as he was instrumental in the Kansas City Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The lockdown corner was a solid fit on Steve Spagnuolo's defense, and his versatility was a nightmare for offensive coordinators of opposing teams.

Sneed wanted a long-term deal to stay in Kansas City. Unfortunately, the Super Bowl champions decided to use the franchise tag and Sneed demanded a trade. The Tennessee Titans saw a window to improve their secondary and made a trade with the Chiefs worth a third-round draft pick in next year's draft and a seventh-round pick swaps Titans in the 2024 draft.

Sneed quickly signed a new four-year, $76.4 million contract upon joining his new team. The contract includes $55 million in guarantees and a $20 million signing bonus, making Sneed one of the best-paid cornerbacks in the league.

Does L’Jarius Sneed’s Titans contract make him the NFL’s highest-paid CB?

While L’Jarius Sneed’s Tennessee Titans contract is impressive and fully deserved, it doesn't make him the best-paid CB in the league. That distinction belongs to Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers.

Jaire Alexander is a lockdown cornerback for the Packers, earning an average salary of $21 million. Alexander is an All-Pro level talent and arguably the league's best cornerback. L'Jarius Sneed might have more Super Bowls, but Alexander is making more money in Green Bay. Sneed comes in sixth among NFL corners at $19.1 million AAV.

Here's a look at the top five earning CBs in terms of average annual salary:

Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers - $21,000,000 Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns - $20,100,000 Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints - $19,520,600 Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens - $19,500,000 Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys - $19,400,000

L’Jarius Sneed came a long way from being a fourth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech. He improved his game and became a key starter in the Chiefs' playoff rotation.

Sneed made one of the biggest plays in modern Kansas City history against the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. The lockdown corner punched the ball away from the hands of rookie Zay Flowers as he was about to cross the goal line.

That play happened late in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs going on to recover the ball and eventually win the game. Without these heroics, the Chiefs couldn't have made it to the 2024 Super Bowl game, where they beat the San Francisco 49ers.