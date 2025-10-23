LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 TNF | 2025 NFL season

  • home icon
By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 23, 2025 17:32 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn
The Minnesota Vikings and the LA Chargers are both coming off losses and looking to reverse their fortunes on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Sunday, while the Chargers were defeated 38-24 by the Indianapolis Colts. It was their third loss in their last four games.

Minnesota is 3-3 this season, alternating wins and defeats through six matchups. The team's passing game has been inconsistent, with starter J.J. McCarthy and backup Carson Wentz delivering subpar performances.

LA has had its fair share of setbacks over the past four weeks, after starting the season with three straight wins. The team will aim to keep its playoff hopes alive for the second straight year under Jim Harbaugh with a win at home on Thursday.

LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 8 TNF

LA Chargers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Here is the LA Chargers' expected lineup on offense against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

PositionStarter
QBJustin Herbert
RBKimani Vidal
WRLadd McConkey
WRKeenan Allen
WRQuentin Johnston
TEOronde Gadsden II
FBScott Matlock
LTJoe Alt
LGZion Johnson
CBradley Bozeman
RGMekhi Becton
RTTrey Pipkins III
Below is LA's projected lineup on defense.

PositionStarter
LDEJustin Eboigbe
NTTeair Tart
RDENaquan Jones
WLBTuli Tuipulotu
LLBDaiyan Henley
RLBDenzel Perryman
SLBKhalil Mack
LCBDonte Johnson
SSDerwin Jones Jr.
FSElijah Molden
RCBCam Hart
NBTarheeb Still
Let's look at the Chargers' projected special teams lineup.

PositionStarter
PKCameron Dicker
PJK Scott
HJK Scott
PRDerius Davis
KRDarius Davis
LSRick Lovato
Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Here is the Minnesota Vikings' expected lineup on offense against the LA Chargers on Thursday.

PositionStarter
QBJJ McCarthy
RBJordan Mason
WRJustin Jefferson
WRJordan Addison
WRJalen Nailor
TET.J. Hockenson
LTChristian Darrisaw
LGDonovan Jackson
CMichael Jurgens
RGWill Fries
RTBrian O'Neill
Below is Minnesota's projected lineup on defense.

PositionStarter
LDEJonathan Allen
NTJalen Redmond
RDEJavon Hargrave
WLBJonathan Greenard
LLBBlake Cashman
RLBEric Wilson
SLBDallas Turner
LCBIsaiah Rodgers
SSJoshua Metellus
FSHarrison Smith
RCBByron Murphy Jr.
NBTheo Jackson
Let's look at the Vikings' projected special teams lineup.

PositionStarter
PKWill Reichard
PRyan Wright
HRyan Wright
PRMyles Price
KRMyles Price
LSAndrew DaPaola
LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart

LA Chargers depth chart

The Chargers' offensive depth chart is listed below.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJustin HerbertTrey Lance--
RBKimani VidalHassan Haskins (out)Omarion Hampton (IR)Najee Harris (IR)
WRLadd McConkeyTre' Harris--
WRKeenan AllenDerius Davis--
WRQuentin JohnstonKeAndre Lambert-Smith--
TEOronde Gadsden IITucker FiskWill DisslyTyler Conklin
FBScott Matlock---
LTJoe AltAustin DeculusFoster SarellJamaree Salyer
LGZion Johnson---
CBradley BozemanAndre James--
RGMekhi BectonJamaree Salyer--
RTTrey Pipkins IIIBobby HartFoster SarellSavion Washington (out)
Here is LA's defensive depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJustin EboigbeScott MatlockDa'Shawn Hand (IR)-
NTTeair TartJamaree Caldwell--
RDENaquan JonesOtito Ogbonnia (IR)Josh Fuga (IR)-
WLBTuli Tuipulotu
Kyle Kennard--
LLBDaiyan HenleyMarlowe WaxJunior Colson (IR)-
RLBDenzel PerrymanTroy DyeDel'Shawn Phillips-
SLBKhalil MackOdafe OwehBud Dupree-
LCBDonte JacksonNikko ReedDeane Leonard (IR)Jordan Oladokun (IR)
SSDerwin Jones Jr.Tony Jefferson--
FSElijah MoldenRJ MickensKendall Williamson-
RCBCam HartBenjamin St-JusteEric Rogers (IR)-
NBTarheeb StillJa'Sir Taylor--
Let's look at the Chargers’ special teams depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKCameron Dicker--
PJK Scott--
HJK Scott--
PRDerius DavisLadd McConkeyKeAndre Lambert-Smith
KRDerius DavisKeAndre Lambert-SmithHassan Haskins (IR)
LSRick LovatoJosh Harris (IR)-
Minnesota Vikings depth chart

The Vikings' offensive depth chart is listed below.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
QBJ.J. McCarthyCarson WentzMax Brosmer-
RBAaron Jones Sr.Jordan MasonZavier ScottTy Chandler (IR)
WRJustin JeffersonAdam ThielenRondale Moore (IR)-
WRJordan AddisonTai Felton--
WRJalen NailorMyles Price--
TET.J. HockensonJosh OliverBen YurosekGavin Bartholomew
FBC.J. Ham (out)---
LTChristian DarrisawJustin Skule--
LGDonovan JacksonJoe Huber--
CMichael JurgensBlake BrandelRyan Kelly (IR)Zeke Correll (IR)
RGWill FriesJoe Huber--
RTBrian O'NeillJustin SkuleWalter RouseMatt Nelson (IR)
Here is Minnesota's defensive depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEJonathan AllenLevi Drake Rodriguez--
NTJalen Redmond---
RDEJavon HargraveTyrion Ingram-DawkinsElijah Williams-
WLBJonathan GreenardChaz ChamblissTyler Batty-
LLBBlake CashmanAustin Keys--
RLBEric WilsonIvan Pace Jr.Kobe KingBo Richter
SLBAndrew Van Ginkel (out)Dallas Turner--
LCBIsaiah RodgersJeff Okudah--
SSJoshua Metellus---
FSHarrison SmithJay Ward--
RCBByron Murphy Jr.Dwight McGlothern--
NBTheo JacksonTavierre Thomas--
Let's look at the Vikings’ special teams depth chart.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PKWill Reichard--
PRyan Wright--
HRyan Wright--
PRMyles PriceAdam Thielen-
KRMyles PriceTai FeltonTy Chandler (IR)
LSAndrew DaPaola- -
How to watch the Chargers vs. Vikings Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The LA Chargers have a 4-3 record and will look to keep pace with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They will clash with the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, will face a difficult test against the Vikings defense. Herbert is leading all quarterbacks with 1,913 passing yards and 271 passing attempts heading into Week 8.

Here are the details for the Thursday Night Football game, including TV and streaming information.

Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: Exclusively available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

