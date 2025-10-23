LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 TNF | 2025 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings and the LA Chargers are both coming off losses and looking to reverse their fortunes on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.
The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Sunday, while the Chargers were defeated 38-24 by the Indianapolis Colts. It was their third loss in their last four games.
Minnesota is 3-3 this season, alternating wins and defeats through six matchups. The team's passing game has been inconsistent, with starter J.J. McCarthy and backup Carson Wentz delivering subpar performances.
LA has had its fair share of setbacks over the past four weeks, after starting the season with three straight wins. The team will aim to keep its playoff hopes alive for the second straight year under Jim Harbaugh with a win at home on Thursday.
LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 8 TNF
Let's look at the Chargers' projected special teams lineup.
Position
Starter
PK
Cameron Dicker
P
JK Scott
H
JK Scott
PR
Derius Davis
KR
Darius Davis
LS
Rick Lovato
Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup
Here is the Minnesota Vikings' expected lineup on offense against the LA Chargers on Thursday.
Position
Starter
QB
JJ McCarthy
RB
Jordan Mason
WR
Justin Jefferson
WR
Jordan Addison
WR
Jalen Nailor
TE
T.J. Hockenson
LT
Christian Darrisaw
LG
Donovan Jackson
C
Michael Jurgens
RG
Will Fries
RT
Brian O'Neill
Below is Minnesota's projected lineup on defense.
Position
Starter
LDE
Jonathan Allen
NT
Jalen Redmond
RDE
Javon Hargrave
WLB
Jonathan Greenard
LLB
Blake Cashman
RLB
Eric Wilson
SLB
Dallas Turner
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
SS
Joshua Metellus
FS
Harrison Smith
RCB
Byron Murphy Jr.
NB
Theo Jackson
Let's look at the Vikings' projected special teams lineup.
Position
Starter
PK
Will Reichard
P
Ryan Wright
H
Ryan Wright
PR
Myles Price
KR
Myles Price
LS
Andrew DaPaola
LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart
LA Chargers depth chart
The Chargers' offensive depth chart is listed below.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
Justin Herbert
Trey Lance
-
-
RB
Kimani Vidal
Hassan Haskins (out)
Omarion Hampton (IR)
Najee Harris (IR)
WR
Ladd McConkey
Tre' Harris
-
-
WR
Keenan Allen
Derius Davis
-
-
WR
Quentin Johnston
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
-
-
TE
Oronde Gadsden II
Tucker Fisk
Will Dissly
Tyler Conklin
FB
Scott Matlock
-
-
-
LT
Joe Alt
Austin Deculus
Foster Sarell
Jamaree Salyer
LG
Zion Johnson
-
-
-
C
Bradley Bozeman
Andre James
-
-
RG
Mekhi Becton
Jamaree Salyer
-
-
RT
Trey Pipkins III
Bobby Hart
Foster Sarell
Savion Washington (out)
Here is LA's defensive depth chart.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Justin Eboigbe
Scott Matlock
Da'Shawn Hand (IR)
-
NT
Teair Tart
Jamaree Caldwell
-
-
RDE
Naquan Jones
Otito Ogbonnia (IR)
Josh Fuga (IR)
-
WLB
Tuli Tuipulotu
Kyle Kennard
-
-
LLB
Daiyan Henley
Marlowe Wax
Junior Colson (IR)
-
RLB
Denzel Perryman
Troy Dye
Del'Shawn Phillips
-
SLB
Khalil Mack
Odafe Oweh
Bud Dupree
-
LCB
Donte Jackson
Nikko Reed
Deane Leonard (IR)
Jordan Oladokun (IR)
SS
Derwin Jones Jr.
Tony Jefferson
-
-
FS
Elijah Molden
RJ Mickens
Kendall Williamson
-
RCB
Cam Hart
Benjamin St-Juste
Eric Rogers (IR)
-
NB
Tarheeb Still
Ja'Sir Taylor
-
-
Let's look at the Chargers’ special teams depth chart.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Cameron Dicker
-
-
P
JK Scott
-
-
H
JK Scott
-
-
PR
Derius Davis
Ladd McConkey
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
KR
Derius Davis
KeAndre Lambert-Smith
Hassan Haskins (IR)
LS
Rick Lovato
Josh Harris (IR)
-
Minnesota Vikings depth chart
The Vikings' offensive depth chart is listed below.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
QB
J.J. McCarthy
Carson Wentz
Max Brosmer
-
RB
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
Zavier Scott
Ty Chandler (IR)
WR
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
Rondale Moore (IR)
-
WR
Jordan Addison
Tai Felton
-
-
WR
Jalen Nailor
Myles Price
-
-
TE
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Oliver
Ben Yurosek
Gavin Bartholomew
FB
C.J. Ham (out)
-
-
-
LT
Christian Darrisaw
Justin Skule
-
-
LG
Donovan Jackson
Joe Huber
-
-
C
Michael Jurgens
Blake Brandel
Ryan Kelly (IR)
Zeke Correll (IR)
RG
Will Fries
Joe Huber
-
-
RT
Brian O'Neill
Justin Skule
Walter Rouse
Matt Nelson (IR)
Here is Minnesota's defensive depth chart.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
4th
LDE
Jonathan Allen
Levi Drake Rodriguez
-
-
NT
Jalen Redmond
-
-
-
RDE
Javon Hargrave
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Elijah Williams
-
WLB
Jonathan Greenard
Chaz Chambliss
Tyler Batty
-
LLB
Blake Cashman
Austin Keys
-
-
RLB
Eric Wilson
Ivan Pace Jr.
Kobe King
Bo Richter
SLB
Andrew Van Ginkel (out)
Dallas Turner
-
-
LCB
Isaiah Rodgers
Jeff Okudah
-
-
SS
Joshua Metellus
-
-
-
FS
Harrison Smith
Jay Ward
-
-
RCB
Byron Murphy Jr.
Dwight McGlothern
-
-
NB
Theo Jackson
Tavierre Thomas
-
-
Let's look at the Vikings’ special teams depth chart.
Position
Starter
2nd
3rd
PK
Will Reichard
-
-
P
Ryan Wright
-
-
H
Ryan Wright
-
-
PR
Myles Price
Adam Thielen
-
KR
Myles Price
Tai Felton
Ty Chandler (IR)
LS
Andrew DaPaola
-
-
How to watch the Chargers vs. Vikings Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details
The LA Chargers have a 4-3 record and will look to keep pace with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They will clash with the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.
The Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, will face a difficult test against the Vikings defense. Herbert is leading all quarterbacks with 1,913 passing yards and 271 passing attempts heading into Week 8.
Here are the details for the Thursday Night Football game, including TV and streaming information.
Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
TV: Exclusively available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.
Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.
Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.
Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.