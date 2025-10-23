LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 8 TNF | 2025 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings and the LA Chargers are both coming off losses and looking to reverse their fortunes on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

Ad

The Vikings lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 on Sunday, while the Chargers were defeated 38-24 by the Indianapolis Colts. It was their third loss in their last four games.

Minnesota is 3-3 this season, alternating wins and defeats through six matchups. The team's passing game has been inconsistent, with starter J.J. McCarthy and backup Carson Wentz delivering subpar performances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA has had its fair share of setbacks over the past four weeks, after starting the season with three straight wins. The team will aim to keep its playoff hopes alive for the second straight year under Jim Harbaugh with a win at home on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup for Week 8 TNF

LA Chargers projected starting lineup

Quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is the LA Chargers' expected lineup on offense against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.

Ad

Position Starter QB Justin Herbert RB Kimani Vidal WR Ladd McConkey WR Keenan Allen WR Quentin Johnston TE Oronde Gadsden II FB Scott Matlock LT Joe Alt LG Zion Johnson C Bradley Bozeman RG Mekhi Becton RT Trey Pipkins III

Ad

Below is LA's projected lineup on defense.

Position Starter LDE Justin Eboigbe NT Teair Tart RDE Naquan Jones WLB Tuli Tuipulotu LLB Daiyan Henley RLB Denzel Perryman SLB Khalil Mack LCB Donte Johnson SS Derwin Jones Jr. FS Elijah Molden RCB Cam Hart NB Tarheeb Still

Ad

Let's look at the Chargers' projected special teams lineup.

Position Starter PK Cameron Dicker P JK Scott H JK Scott PR Derius Davis KR Darius Davis LS Rick Lovato

Ad

Minnesota Vikings projected starting lineup

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Here is the Minnesota Vikings' expected lineup on offense against the LA Chargers on Thursday.

Ad

Position Starter QB JJ McCarthy RB Jordan Mason WR Justin Jefferson WR Jordan Addison WR Jalen Nailor TE T.J. Hockenson LT Christian Darrisaw LG Donovan Jackson C Michael Jurgens RG Will Fries RT Brian O'Neill

Ad

Below is Minnesota's projected lineup on defense.

Position Starter LDE Jonathan Allen NT Jalen Redmond RDE Javon Hargrave WLB Jonathan Greenard LLB Blake Cashman RLB Eric Wilson SLB Dallas Turner LCB Isaiah Rodgers SS Joshua Metellus FS Harrison Smith RCB Byron Murphy Jr. NB Theo Jackson

Ad

Let's look at the Vikings' projected special teams lineup.

Position Starter PK Will Reichard P Ryan Wright H Ryan Wright PR Myles Price KR Myles Price LS Andrew DaPaola

Ad

LA Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings depth chart

LA Chargers depth chart

The Chargers' offensive depth chart is listed below.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Justin Herbert Trey Lance - - RB Kimani Vidal Hassan Haskins (out) Omarion Hampton (IR) Najee Harris (IR) WR Ladd McConkey Tre' Harris - - WR Keenan Allen Derius Davis - - WR Quentin Johnston KeAndre Lambert-Smith - - TE Oronde Gadsden II Tucker Fisk Will Dissly Tyler Conklin FB Scott Matlock - - - LT Joe Alt Austin Deculus Foster Sarell Jamaree Salyer LG Zion Johnson - - - C Bradley Bozeman Andre James - - RG Mekhi Becton Jamaree Salyer - - RT Trey Pipkins III Bobby Hart Foster Sarell Savion Washington (out)

Ad

Here is LA's defensive depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Justin Eboigbe Scott Matlock Da'Shawn Hand (IR) - NT Teair Tart Jamaree Caldwell - - RDE Naquan Jones Otito Ogbonnia (IR) Josh Fuga (IR) - WLB Tuli Tuipulotu

Kyle Kennard - - LLB Daiyan Henley Marlowe Wax Junior Colson (IR) - RLB Denzel Perryman Troy Dye Del'Shawn Phillips - SLB Khalil Mack Odafe Oweh Bud Dupree - LCB Donte Jackson Nikko Reed Deane Leonard (IR) Jordan Oladokun (IR) SS Derwin Jones Jr. Tony Jefferson - - FS Elijah Molden RJ Mickens Kendall Williamson - RCB Cam Hart Benjamin St-Juste Eric Rogers (IR) - NB Tarheeb Still Ja'Sir Taylor - -

Ad

Let's look at the Chargers’ special teams depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Cameron Dicker - - P JK Scott - - H JK Scott - - PR Derius Davis Ladd McConkey KeAndre Lambert-Smith KR Derius Davis KeAndre Lambert-Smith Hassan Haskins (IR) LS Rick Lovato Josh Harris (IR) -

Ad

Minnesota Vikings depth chart

The Vikings' offensive depth chart is listed below.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB J.J. McCarthy Carson Wentz Max Brosmer - RB Aaron Jones Sr. Jordan Mason Zavier Scott Ty Chandler (IR) WR Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen Rondale Moore (IR) - WR Jordan Addison Tai Felton - - WR Jalen Nailor Myles Price - - TE T.J. Hockenson Josh Oliver Ben Yurosek Gavin Bartholomew FB C.J. Ham (out) - - - LT Christian Darrisaw Justin Skule - - LG Donovan Jackson Joe Huber - - C Michael Jurgens Blake Brandel Ryan Kelly (IR) Zeke Correll (IR) RG Will Fries Joe Huber - - RT Brian O'Neill Justin Skule Walter Rouse Matt Nelson (IR)

Ad

Here is Minnesota's defensive depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Jonathan Allen Levi Drake Rodriguez - - NT Jalen Redmond - - - RDE Javon Hargrave Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Elijah Williams - WLB Jonathan Greenard Chaz Chambliss Tyler Batty - LLB Blake Cashman Austin Keys - - RLB Eric Wilson Ivan Pace Jr. Kobe King Bo Richter SLB Andrew Van Ginkel (out) Dallas Turner - - LCB Isaiah Rodgers Jeff Okudah - - SS Joshua Metellus - - - FS Harrison Smith Jay Ward - - RCB Byron Murphy Jr. Dwight McGlothern - - NB Theo Jackson Tavierre Thomas - -

Ad

Let's look at the Vikings’ special teams depth chart.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PK Will Reichard - - P Ryan Wright - - H Ryan Wright - - PR Myles Price Adam Thielen - KR Myles Price Tai Felton Ty Chandler (IR) LS Andrew DaPaola - -

Ad

How to watch the Chargers vs. Vikings Week 8 game? TV schedule and live stream details

The LA Chargers have a 4-3 record and will look to keep pace with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They will clash with the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

The Chargers offense, led by Justin Herbert, will face a difficult test against the Vikings defense. Herbert is leading all quarterbacks with 1,913 passing yards and 271 passing attempts heading into Week 8.

Ad

Here are the details for the Thursday Night Football game, including TV and streaming information.

Date and Time: Thursday, Oct. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

TV: Exclusively available to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.