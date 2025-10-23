  • home icon
  • LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 8 TNF clash in Los Angeles

LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 8 TNF clash in Los Angeles

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:53 GMT
Super Bowl preparations at SoFi Stadium - Source: Getty
LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 8 TNF clash in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 8 showdown. Both teams are coming off losses in their most recent games.

With the game at SoFi Stadium, let's review the weather and how to watch the matchup.

LA Chargers vs Minnesota Vikings weather report

Clear weather conditions are expected for today's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings. The game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

According to the Football Database, the temperature will be 67°F during the game. The wind is projected at 8 MPH, the humidity at 74%, and the chance of precipitation at 0%.

The conditions should make for a smooth-sailing game of football, free from weather delays and stoppages. Both sides will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night.

How to watch the LA Chargers vs the Minnesota Vikings

The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their third loss of the season in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Jim Harbaugh's side was no match for an in-form Colts coached by Shane Steichen.

The Chargers hope to leverage home advantage in tonight's showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. Harbaugh's side will need to keep star wide receiver Justin Jefferson quiet if they're to record success in the game. Jefferson is arguably his side's most dangerous offensive player.

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Vikings are reeling from a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on the last game day.

The Vikings have playoff aspirations, and they'll need to pick up a win in tonight's game to stay on track. Vikings fans will hope that their troops can pull off a win at the typically imposing SoFi Stadium against an ambitious Jim Harbaugh-coached side.

Here's how to watch the Chargers vs. Vikings game tonight:

  • Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025
  • Live stream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

