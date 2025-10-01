LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 5 TNF clash in LA

The LA Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium for their Thursday Night Football matchup. Both teams enter the game with 3-1 records.Ahead of the matchup between the NFC giants, let's examine the weather report.LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather reportThe weather around SoFi Stadium is projected to be partly cloudy with a low of around 63 degrees Fahrenheit. The South wind is expected to be around 5 to 10 mph.According to nflweather.com, here's the forecast at different points of the game.Kickoff:Cloud cover: 10%Dew point: 59°FFeels like: 66°FGusts: 6 mphHumidity: 80%Prec. Prob.: 0%Visibility: 9mQ2Cloud Cover: 10%Dew Point: 59°FFeels Like: 66°FGusts: 6 mphHumidity: 85%Prec. Prob.: 0%Visibility: 9 metersQ3Cloud cover: 29%Dew point: 62°FFeels like: 68°FGusts: 6 mphHumidity: 89%Prec. Prob.: 0%Visibility: 8mQ4Cloud cover: 29%Dew point: 62°FFeels like: 68°FGusts: 6 mphHumidity: 89%Prec. Prob.: 0%Visibility: 8mIt's unlikely that the weather conditions will have an adverse effect on the game, as SoFi is a domed stadium. Its 70,000 capacity should view the game in high spirits on Thursday.LA Rams vs. San Francisco: How to watchThe LA Rams started their season with two straight wins, defeating the Houston Texans in Week 1 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. However, they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.The Rams dispatched the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Next up for Sean McVay's team is a clash against the high-flying San Francisco 49ers. It's a matchup that could have a significant effect on the NFC.The 49ers enjoyed an ideal start to the season, recording three consecutive wins. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.However, Kyle Shanahan's team lost in Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Christian McCaffrey and Co. will look to get back in the win column on Thursday.Here's how to watch the game.Date: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025Livestream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZNTime: 5:15 p.m. PTVenue: SoFi Stadium