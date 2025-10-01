  • home icon
  LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 5 TNF clash in LA

LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 5 TNF clash in LA

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Oct 01, 2025 15:56 GMT
Super Bowl preparations at SoFi Stadium - Source: Getty
LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather report: Latest on conditions at SoFi Stadium for Week 5 TNF clash in LA (image credit: getty)

The LA Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium for their Thursday Night Football matchup. Both teams enter the game with 3-1 records.

Ahead of the matchup between the NFC giants, let's examine the weather report.

LA Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers weather report

The weather around SoFi Stadium is projected to be partly cloudy with a low of around 63 degrees Fahrenheit. The South wind is expected to be around 5 to 10 mph.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

According to nflweather.com, here's the forecast at different points of the game.

Kickoff:

  • Cloud cover: 10%
  • Dew point: 59°F
  • Feels like: 66°F
  • Gusts: 6 mph
  • Humidity: 80%
  • Prec. Prob.: 0%
  • Visibility: 9m

Q2

  • Cloud Cover: 10%
  • Dew Point: 59°F
  • Feels Like: 66°F
  • Gusts: 6 mph
  • Humidity: 85%
  • Prec. Prob.: 0%
  • Visibility: 9 meters

Q3

  • Cloud cover: 29%
  • Dew point: 62°F
  • Feels like: 68°F
  • Gusts: 6 mph
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Prec. Prob.: 0%
  • Visibility: 8m

Q4

  • Cloud cover: 29%
  • Dew point: 62°F
  • Feels like: 68°F
  • Gusts: 6 mph
  • Humidity: 89%
  • Prec. Prob.: 0%
  • Visibility: 8m

It's unlikely that the weather conditions will have an adverse effect on the game, as SoFi is a domed stadium. Its 70,000 capacity should view the game in high spirits on Thursday.

LA Rams vs. San Francisco: How to watch

The LA Rams started their season with two straight wins, defeating the Houston Texans in Week 1 and the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. However, they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

The Rams dispatched the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Next up for Sean McVay's team is a clash against the high-flying San Francisco 49ers. It's a matchup that could have a significant effect on the NFC.

The 49ers enjoyed an ideal start to the season, recording three consecutive wins. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints in Week 2 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

However, Kyle Shanahan's team lost in Week 4 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Christian McCaffrey and Co. will look to get back in the win column on Thursday.

Here's how to watch the game.

  • Date: Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025
  • Livestream: Amazon Prime Video, FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 5:15 p.m. PT
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
