  Ladd McConkey injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Chargers WR heading into 2025 NFL season?

Ladd McConkey injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Chargers WR heading into 2025 NFL season?

By Adam Hulse
Modified Aug 08, 2025 14:12 GMT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Ladd McConkey injury update for fantasy football

Ladd McConkey is coming off of a breakout fantasy football season last year in his rookie campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished as the overall WR12 and should be an attractive target for many managers in their drafts.

One potential issue with McConkey's fantasy outlook this year is an apparent injury that he has been dealing with during Chargers training camp. He reportedly hasn't been able to practice in more than a week and is apparently dealing with a leg injury. Here's how this could affect his outlook with draft season right around the corner during the 2025 NFL offseason.

Should fantasy managers be concerned about Ladd McConkey?

McConkey injury update
McConkey injury update

Ladd McConkey has reportedly been held out of practice since July 28th, accoring to fantasy football analyst Hayden Winks, via Chargers writer Daniel Popper. His leg has apparently been wrapped as he has been sidelined during camp, which could be concerning for many fantasy managers.

McConkey himself recently appeared on an epsiode of the Up & Adams show to provide an update on his injury situation. He insisted that he's not concerned about his potential availability this year and that the franchise is just being cautious with him at this point in the offseason. According to Popper, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman also stated that this a minor injury.

The various updates should give fantasy managers targeting McConkey relief as it appears that they plan on having him ready to go for the start of the 2025 season. This will be further encouraging when he's eventually able to get back on the field, but it sounds as though this could be coming in the near future.

Ladd McConkey 2025 fantasy outlook

Ladd McConkey not only performed as one of the top rookies during last fantasy football season, but also as a top overall wide receiver. He finished as the WR12 with 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. He is expected to be the top target for Justin Herbert in the Los Angeles Chargers' offense again, but could have additional target competition this year.

The Chargers selected Tre Harris during the 2025 NFL Draft and also recently signed Keenan Allen in free agency. This could potentially cut into McConkey's workload, but it shouldn't affect his status as the WR1 in their offense. He profiles as a high-end WR2 for most fantasy rosters withy clear upside to possibly finish even better than that, especially in PPR leagues.

Edited by Adam Hulse
