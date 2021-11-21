Lamar Jackson contract: Have Baltimore Ravens offered star QB contract extension?

The Baltimore Ravens made the other four teams that passed on Lamar Jackson in the 2018 draft look foolish. Since being drafted, Jackson has won an MVP and is in contention for the award again this year.

At just 24, the former Heisman winner has already surpassed Michael Vick as arguably the best running quarterback ever.

Lamar Jackson is due for a contract extension soon. He's in his fourth season in the league.

Every first-round pick has a fifth-year option, which the Ravens exercised in April.

Contract negotiations can be tricky, especially when you're dealing with a superstar like Jackson. Patrick Mahomes set a market high with his ten-year, $503 million contract extension.

Where do the Ravens and their franchise superstar stand in negotiations?

Have the Ravens offered star QB Lamar Jackson a contract extension?

We were given some info on Jackson's contract in an article from CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. Canfora reported that the Ravens realize Lamar Jackson's value is $40 million per year.

This average would earn Jackson $10 million less on an annual average than his superstar counterpart in Mahomes. Whether Jackson would accept that amount of money or not is unknown.

But Canfora also reports that the number of years is something that's holding back negotiations.

Lamar Jackson would like to be a member of the Ravens for the next ten years. Jackson will be 35 by the time that contract expires and could earn one more payday before retirement.

But ten years is a lengthy commitment, and those deals are rare. Canfora spoke to an anonymous general manager, who said what everyone is thinking should Jackson bring home an MVP or Super Bowl. The general manager said,

"They have to pay him. They know that. He has to know that."

Lamar Jackson is worthy of the Ravens extending his contract

Understandably, the Ravens are having a hard time figuring out the exact numbers of how much to pay their signal-caller. But Jackson is as worthy of earth-shattering money as anyone in the NFL.

He holds many NFL records already, especially in the rushing department. His growth as a passer this season is a sign his game can better evolve as he ages.

Quarterbacks like Jackson don't come around often. The Ravens still have next season to work out a deal.

But the likeliest time for his extension will be in the offseason.

