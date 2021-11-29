"Getting back in the lab flock WTF" - Lamar Jackson critical of his own performance against Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to action during Sunday night after missing last week's road game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness.

The Ravens' primetime game against the Cleveland Browns was bizarre at points with constant turnovers for both teams. Lamar Jackson threw three interceptions in just the second quarter, and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield wasn't much better either.

After the game, quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that he was going to be 'getting back in the lab' in reference to his performance on Sunday night.

The Baltimore Ravens did pull off a 16-10 win, but it came down to the last minute.

Lamar Jackson tweets his determination to improve his game

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started off the season as a darkhorse for NFL MVP consideration. Jackson's struggles seemed to begin in Week 10 on Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins. He had just a 60 percent completion and threw for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Jackson missed the Week 11 roadtrip to Soldier Field due to an illness he had been dealing with all week. The Ravens did squeak out a win with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Jackson practiced all week and took the field on Sunday night for the first of two meetings in a three-week span against the Cleveland Browns. In the second quarter alone, Jackson threw three interceptions. He ended the game with a total of four and threw for just 165 passing yards and one touchdown; he rushed for an additional 68 yards.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer Lamar Jackson has matched his career high with three interceptions, which he did only once (2019 at Pittsburgh). Lamar Jackson has matched his career high with three interceptions, which he did only once (2019 at Pittsburgh).

In his tweet, Lamar Jackson also used hashtags to say it was a great team win and to praise the defensive performance. Acknowledging that although he and the offense had their struggles, the team came together to get the divisional win.

Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are now going to have to get back on the drawing board to find another way to get the ball up and down the field and prevent a repeat of the turnovers that happened last night.

Lamar Jackson has thrown 12 interceptions through ten games this season, a career-high for the 24-year-old. Jackson had 18 interceptions in his first three seasons combined before the start of the current season.

The Ravens must now get ready for a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. While the Steelers' struggles are immense right now, their defense can force turnovers, which is something that Jackson and the Ravens will have to figure out.

