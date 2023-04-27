Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have finally agreed to terms on a contract extension. The former NFL MVP has signed a five-year deal worth $260 million, and his patience has finally paid off.

After years of negotiations, the Ravens were finally able to keep Jackson, which looked nearly impossible a couple of weeks ago. Jackson is happy with his extension, and the Ravens account posted a video of him after the extension was announced.

Here's what Jackson said:

"You know, for the last few months there's been a lot of he says, she say, a lot of nail biting, a lot of head scratching going on. But for the next five years, there's a lot of flock going on."

"Let's go, baby, let's go, let's go, can't wait to get there. I can't wait to be there. I can't wait to light up M&T for the next five years. Let's get it"

Many undermined Lamar Jackson throughout the process, but the Baltimore Ravens showed faith in their quarterback and kept him on the team. They recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. as well and could make moves in the 2023 NFL Draft as well to help Jackson.

The Ravens fans are happy that Jackson is staying as they know he is the quarterback who can led this team to a Super Bowl win soon.

Lamar Jackson becomes the highest-paid player in NFL history

Lamar Jackson: Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Rams

Jalen Hurts recently agreed to a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the league's highest-paid player. However, with his new contract, Lamar Jackson has now surpassed him.

The Ravens offered Jackson a good amount of money and we are expected to see the quarterback pay them back in full faith. He has been hurt the last two seasons, but now with his future secured, we expect the former NFL MVP to have another great season.

Last season, the Ravens lost in the Wildcard round to the Bengals in a game where Jackson didn't play. Hopefully, next season, the Ravens quarterback will remain healthy and lead his team to success.

