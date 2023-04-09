Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens contract: How much will former Rams WR earn in 2023?

The Baltimore Ravens have signed Odell Beckham Jr. after weeks of courting the free agent. News broke that Baltimore had signed the former Los Angeles Rams star to a one-year deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was one of the first to report the news as the Ravens get a significant upgrade at the receiver position. Beckham Jr.'s two ACL injuries haven't appeared to hamper Baltimore's desire to get him through the door, and now they have done just that.

So, how much is Beckham Jr. getting paid to be a Raven? Let's find out.

Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens contract breakdown

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ian Rapoport reports that Beckham Jr. has signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million. That is quite a hefty sum for a player coming off two ACL injuries, but clearly, the Ravens feel confident in his ability to be productive in 2023.

We imagine that the contract has a big incentive base to it and a smaller guaranteed base salary.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the receiver's contract breakdown is as follows: He gets a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary, and his incentives are $3 million.

Odell Beckham Jr. injury history:

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The star receiver has been severely injury prone over the last few seasons. Two ACL injuries and a fractured ankle that caused him to miss the majority of a season immediately spring to mind.

Odell has also had AC joint injuries and several hamstring strains as well. Whether or not those severe injury problems are behind him isn't known, but that was a drawback for teams wanting to sign the free-agent receiver.

Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens career stats

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Since being drafted in 2014, the star receiver has played 96 games, totaled 7,367 receiving yards, and amassed 56 touchdowns while averaging over 13 yards per reception.

In five of his first six NFL seasons, Odell surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season but injuries have halted his progress. Now with the Ravens, it will be a fascinating watch to see if he can rediscover his All-Pro form that had other teams fearing him.

