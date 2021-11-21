Lamar Jackson illness: Tyler Huntley to start at QB for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens will play in Week 11 without their franchise superstar Lamar Jackson. Jackson's status was questionable ahead of this week's game as he came up with a surprise illness that kept him out of practice Saturday.

Starting in place of Lamar Jackson will be 23-year-old Tyler Huntley. Huntley appeared in two games for the Ravens in 2020 but only attempted five passes.

Huntley is now in the starting lineup against the 3-6 Chicago Bears.

Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens.

Recap of Tyler Huntley's football career as he prepares to replace Lamar Jackson

Huntley was the starting quarterback for the Utah Utes between 2016 and 2019. The Utah product started in 37 games and threw for 7,531 passing yards in his career.

He was an efficient quarterback with Utah, throwing for 46 touchdowns compared to 20 interceptions.

Despite being a four-year starter at Utah, Huntley was undrafted in 2020. The Ravens picked him up as an undrafted free agent and felt confident in his abilities.

He impressed the Ravens so much that he replaced incumbent Trace McSorely as their backup this season.

Huntley was impressive in his preseason reps this year. He completed 60 of 83 passes and took care of the ball, throwing just one interception and four touchdowns.

With Lamar Jackson out, Huntley will look to show why the Ravens' trust in him was a good decision. He won't be as electrifying on the ground as the 2019 MVP, but Huntley has some evasiveness and mobility to the game.

The Bears are shorthanded on defense, which will help Huntley in his first career start.

How will Tyler Huntley play in relief of Lamar Jackson?

Huntley is an unknown commodity, even to the Ravens. Starting in the preseason is one thing, but winning in the regular season is a difficult task.

His first attempt on Sunday will be just his 17th career attempt.

The Bears will be without star pass rusher Khalil Mack for the game. The Bears placed Mack on injured reserve on Friday, ending his season prematurely.

The Bears' pass rush is eighth in the NFL in sacks. Losing Mack hurts, but they're still a threat to get to the quarterback.

Lamar Jackson is having an MVP caliber season, so trading off to Tyler Huntley is a downgrade. But this season has had many moments of backup quarterbacks leading their teams to impressive victories.

Huntley will look to follow in the shoes of backup quarterbacks Colt McCoy, Mike White and Cooper Rush against the Bears.

