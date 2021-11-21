Lamar Jackson salary 2021: How much does Ravens QB earn in Baltimore?

Lamar Jackson deserves to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. The 2019 league MVP has led his team to a 36-10 record in games he's started since 2018. Jackson has changed the way we look at the ideal, modern NFL quarterback.

But despite his accomplishments, the 24-year-old is still being paid on his rookie contract. He's hardly earning any money at all by the standards of a player of his caliber. But that will change as Jackson is due for an extension that will likely occur after this season.

How much does Ravens QB Lamar Jackson earn in Baltimore?

Alarmingly, Lamar Jackson is just the tenth highest earning offensive player on the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Ravens' highest salary cap hits for offensive players in 2021:



1. Ronnie Stanley $15.25M

2. Nick Boyle $5.833M

3. Sammy Watkins $5M

4. Kevin Zeitler $4.05M

5. Patrick Ricard $3.983M

Louisville's legendary quarterback is making $1,242,120 in salary for his 2021 play. $1,771,588 was given to him as a signing bonus ahead of the season. Since he's still on his rookie contract, it's a team-friendly deal.

In 2022, Lamar Jackson will be a much richer man with the increase in money that goes with his fifth-year option. The former Heisman Trophy winner will see a massive spike in salary and make $23,016,00 next year.

Although the money will be nice for one year, Jackson is still in need of an extension. The Ravens and their young quarterback tried hammering out a deal before the season but ultimately couldn't agree on the numbers.

Jackson has taken a mature attitude towards the negotiation process. He is focused solely on a Super Bowl title this year. He knows how well his level of play determines if he gets the ten-year extension he desires.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Lamar Jackson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but says that's not what he's worried about 🏆 Lamar Jackson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but says that's not what he's worried about 🏆 https://t.co/7OCz4PqpPm

Lamar Jackson may rival Patrick Mahomes for the largest contract in NFL history

Patrick Mahomes became the richest player in NFL history with a ten-year, $503 million contract extension in July of 2020. Mahomes set the market value for a superstar quarterback astronomically high.

But in the NFL, the quarterback is the most influential position, and the Ravens will have to pay up. If anyone deserves to have close to as much money as the 2018 MVP Mahomes, it's Jackson.

As long as Jackson is on the Ravens, they're going to be playoff contenders. The Ravens have had the luxury of paying little money to their best player. The organization has made excellent roster decisions with having a lot of money to spend.

After Lamar Jackson gets paid, the Ravens will have the tough task of delegating their money. But to keep superstar players in town, you have to pay up in today's NFL.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar