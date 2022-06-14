3 best landing spots for Lamar Jackson if Ravens and QB decide to part ways

Lamar Jackson's Utility makes him a Valuable Option for many teams

Lamar Jackson finds himself in a perplexing situation. His career, while young, has been both promising and horrific. In 2019, Jackson appeared to be on his way to being crowned the best QB in the league after winning league MVP. However, he went on to be awful in 2020 and 2021, leading several to believe that his lack of touch with the football in hand could become a detriment to the Baltimore Ravens' future success.

Currently, Lamar Jackson has reason to grow frustrated as he's watching his fellow QBs ink enormous contracts. Jackson, unsurprisingly, is hoping to become one of the highest-paid players in the entire league. However, considering his lackluster performances as of late, Baltimore could be having second thoughts. If the Ravens are unwilling to extend Jackson to the sort of life-changing money that he's looking for, he could find himself wearing another jersey sooner than many were expecting.

If the Ravens would be willing to part ways with Lamar Jackson, there would be a handful of teams that would benefit a great deal from his services.

#1 Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are in a head-scratching dilemma. Although Pete Carroll has been praised to no end, his defensive chops have been underwhelming over the past few seasons.

Additionally, with the loss of Bobby Wagner and the current holdout of wide receiver DK Metcalf, Seattle could be in for a long season.

Of course, most importantly, the recent trade of Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos places Seattle in dire need of a quarterback. Lamar Jackson, who could become available, has many of the same attributes as Wilson. Although Jackson’s accuracy can be categorized as erratic, the former league MVP is a far better thrower of the football in comparison to Drew Luck, Seattle’s current quarterback.

Even with Wilson under center, Carroll was very much stuck in his primitive ways, opting to run the ball more times than not. With Lamar Jackson, Carroll would have a quarterback who’s accustomed to not only tucking it and running with the ball but also handing it off in the backfield. It might be unlikely, but these two will be a perfect match.

#2 New York Giants

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins.

This is the year that Daniel Jones has to prove his worth. After the initial shock and disappointment from New York Giants fans everywhere when he was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, they learned to live with him as their starting QB. To his credit, Jones flashed moments of brilliance but ultimately, they’ve occurred far too infrequent.

The consistent repetitions in practice with the first team, the persistent backing of the coaching staff, and the loving support of his teammates have done nothing to push Jones in the right direction. In fact, he’s gone the other way.

2019 season: 3,027 passing yards, 24 touchdowns

2020 season: 2,943 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

2021 season: 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdowns

With Jones continuing to produce meager and regressing numbers, he could find himself languishing at the end of the bench as the team begins its search for a new franchise QB.

Currently, former league MVP Lamar Jackson could be made available if he’s unable to agree to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Admittedly, Jackson’s numbers have plummeted since his 2019 season, but health has played a major role in his recent production.

Regardless of whether or not Lamar Jackson regains his magic, he’ll be a considerable upgrade over Jones.

#3 Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz's once tantalizing talent has become worrisome and underwhelming over the past few seasons. The Washington Commanders, much like the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts, are attempting to get him back on track.

By all accounts, Wentz played solidly during his time as a Colt last season. The former Pro Bowler threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. However, while he was solid overall, he came up incredibly small during the final two games of the season. With the Colts needing to win one of those final two games to sneak into the postseason, Wentz came up incredibly small, throwing for just 139.5 yards per game during that stretch.

Wentz, unsurprisingly, was summarily dismissed following the end of the season. As Washington will now begin its third reclamation project, like both Philadelphia during his final few years and Indianapolis, they’ll soon find out that Wentz is simply a shell of his former self and a lost cause.

In desperate need of a bonafide signal-caller to compete with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and the aforementioned Eagles, Washington would have the best QB in the division if they got their hands on Lamar Jackson. With the return of a healthy Chase Young, Washington could turn their mediocre franchise into one of the most dominant teams in the entire league on both sides of the ball.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Lamar be traded this year? Yes No 0 votes so far