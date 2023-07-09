Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are two of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Their skill set is unique, and few players can replicate what these two quarterbacks can do.

However, both will be under pressure to perform well in the upcoming season. Each season, both of their teams have fallen short of expectations, and now Allen and Jackson must propel their teams to glory.

Jackson recently signed a five-year $260 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens, and Emmanuel Acho believes that the Ravens QB will be under more pressure than Allen to succeed in 2023.

Here's what Acho said on Speak:

“I think that Lamar has still more to prove and mainly because Josh has gotten to a conference championship game, Josh has won four playoff games… I just want to see Lamar be more present."

"We know every year if Josh Allen is playing, he gonna be in the playoffs and he'll probably win a game or two. But I can't say that with any degree of certainty about Jackson and that's why to me like Lamar, just prove you'll not only be at the dance, but you'll be dancing when the music starts playing.”

Josh Allen suffered an injury last season, which hampered his performance but he was still able to remain on the field. Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, missed the latter half of the season and did not even play in the AFC Wildcard Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now that Jackson has signed his new deal, there is more pressure on him to stay healthy and make the Ravens a threat to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson finally has a great supporting cast around him

Lamar Jackson: Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

In order to build a better team around their quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens made some quality off-season acquisitions. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal and also drafted wide receiver Zay Flowers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Both OBJ and Flowers will be crucial to Jackson's development as a passing quarterback. Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the stage is set for the Ravens QB to have a monster season and prove his critics wrong.

