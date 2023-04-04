Lamar Jackson replacements: 3 QBs Ravens must consider for a shot at the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson officially wants out of the Baltimore Ravens, and it has been over a month since he tendered a trade request. This request puts a spanner in the Ravens' plans for the future, as they now need to find a suitable trade partner for their franchise cornerstone. Surprisingly, Jackson has little interest in the trade market, but we know it could change instantly.

So, in anticipation of Lamar Jackson taking his talents away from Baltimore, we will be looking at three solid QB options that could help take the Ravens to another level that even Jackson could not ensure. So without further ado, here are three-shot callers that could end the Ravens' SB drought if given the right tools.

The three quarterbacks that can replace Lamar Jackson at Baltimore (in no particular order) are:

#3 Mac Jones

Mac Jones won the biggest college football stage, winning a national championship in his last season at the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was named in the Pro Bowl during his rookie season, something not even greats like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers can boast of. Plus, he's used to playing under pressure, as he has been the center of attention for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New England Patriots.

There have been whispers that Bill Belichick is interested in Lamar Jackson, and there's no smoke without fire. If the Patriots were to swing a trade for the 2019 unanimous league MVP, then Mac Jones would be part of the package.

In Jones, John Harbaugh could have the potential building block to yet another Super Bowl-winning side, provided that he gives Jones the needed weapons to succeed.

#2 Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions are an elite QB away from being surefire contenders for the postseason. Once a team becomes a regular postseason threat, the next step is to become a Super Bowl contender. Yes, Jared Goff had an excellent bounce-back season with the Lions in 2022, even earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. However, you might be joking about thinking that the Lions will pass up the chance to snag Lamar Jackson if he's interested in moving to the motor city.

Jared Goff will go the opposite route if Lamar Jackson moves to Detroit. Goff is a proven campaigner in the NFL, and he has one Super Bowl appearance under his belt with the Los Angeles Rams.

While Goff couldn't win a ring for the Chargers, it's pretty clear that he has matured since then. Goff has significantly more Pro Bowl selections than Jackson, has made deeper postseason runs, and is used to playing with his back against the wall. All recipes for potential success in Baltimore.

#1 A 2023 draft prospect

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they could add Lamar Jackson to the trade package to move up the Draft to select a potential stud at QB.

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis, and Hendon Hooker are exciting prospects that could add value to the Ravens moving forward. Young is easily the most polished, but his size makes him risky. Stroud is a natural passer but could be more mobile.

Levis has excellent measurables but needs help finding his rhythm on drop-backs. Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, a possible Day 2 pick, is a prolific passer who turned 25 in January and is recovering from a torn ACL. The ball is in the Ravens' court to make a potential franchise-altering trade before the end of the month.

