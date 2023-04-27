The Lamar Jackson-Baltimore Ravens saga has finally come to an end. The 2019 MVP has agreed to terms with the Ravens on a new five-year contract worth $260 million with $185 million in guaranteed money. Jackson is now the highest-paid player in the NFL, making $52 million per season.

Last week, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts became the highest-paid player in the NFL after signing a five-year $255 million deal with $179 million guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB. It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB.

Jackson and the Ravens have been trying to hammer out a long-term deal since before the start of last season. The two sides couldn't agree to a number and picked up talks this off-season. Shortly after not agreeing to a deal, the Ravens franchise tagged Jackson, resulting in him requesting a trade.

NFL fans react to the Ravens making Lamar Jackson's new deal making him the highest-paid player in the NFL:

NFL fans reacted all over Twitter about Jackson's new deal. Some were surprised, some thought it was deserving, and many thought it was a big overpay. Some fans think Jackson is too injury prone, hasn't done anything in the playoffs, and thinks that the deal will backfire on the Ravens.

Here's how fans responded to the news:

Blake Newsom @NewsomSportsATL @RapSheet He’s great but not worth 50 mill lol, guess Baltimore had too to keep him @RapSheet He’s great but not worth 50 mill lol, guess Baltimore had too to keep him

Nathan Mihet @NMihet @RapSheet Way way way too much money. The Ravens will regret this. @RapSheet Way way way too much money. The Ravens will regret this.

Bench Points Champ @BenchPtsChamp @RapSheet Wow Ravens got fleeced by a player acting as his own agent. Imma hire Lamar Jackson to talk to my boss & renegotiate my salary. @RapSheet Wow Ravens got fleeced by a player acting as his own agent. Imma hire Lamar Jackson to talk to my boss & renegotiate my salary.

Michael White @whitemi5 @RapSheet Yuck… I think this ages terriblely and I don’t see how they win anything significant over the next 2-3 years.. but what else can you do? @RapSheet Yuck… I think this ages terriblely and I don’t see how they win anything significant over the next 2-3 years.. but what else can you do?

Kevin OB @KevinPOBrien @RapSheet That’s a lot of money for someone who plays 8 games per year @RapSheet That’s a lot of money for someone who plays 8 games per year

Fishin for a Hooker @FishnforaHooker @RapSheet Jackson has a 1-3 career playoff record with four total touchdowns and seven turnovers. His passer rating in the playoffs (68.3) is 28.4 points lower than his regular season average, the fifth-largest dropoff in NFL history. @RapSheet Jackson has a 1-3 career playoff record with four total touchdowns and seven turnovers. His passer rating in the playoffs (68.3) is 28.4 points lower than his regular season average, the fifth-largest dropoff in NFL history.

Nathan @Best4Business15 @RapSheet Holy overpay for a guy who has done nothing in the playoffs @RapSheet Holy overpay for a guy who has done nothing in the playoffs

Lamar Jackson reacts to the news of him re-signing with the Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson: Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Following the news being surfaced all over the internet of Lamar Jackson's record-breaking deal, he reacted to the news breaking. Jackson said via the Ravens Twitter page:

"You know for the last few months, there's been a lot of he-say she-say, lot of nail biting, head-scratching going on, but for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on, let's go baby, let's go man, can't wait to get there, can't wait to be there can't wait to light up M&T for the next five years, let's get it."

In five seasons, Jackson has piled up a 45-16 record while throwing for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions, while rushing for 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He has a 1-3 career playoff record with a passer rating of 68.3. He's also missed some time at the end of the past two seasons with injuries.

Do you think the Baltimore Ravens overpaid the former NFL MVP?

