Lamar Jackson vs. Justin Herbert: Which QB will have more passing yards on Sunday?

Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert will go head-to-head on Sunday as both the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Chargers hope to extend their winning streak. The fact that these two teams bear identical records and have two young quarterbacks who are bracing to be part of the league's elite makes the contest one of the best matchups of the weekend.

In the personal battle between Lamar and Herbert, who's going to have more passing yards on Sunday?

Will the Ravens defense be able to stop Justin Herbert?

If Baltimore want to grab their fifth straight win of the season, then they must find a way to get the passing defense going. The start of the season hasn't been pretty.

As of now, the Ravens allow 7.3 yards per pass attempt, which is the seventh-highest mark in the league. Herbert, for his part, has 76 passing first downs over the first five weeks, behind only Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, which is pretty good company.

The Chargers' defense is awful against the run, but they do a solid job through the air. Brandon Staley's defense allows only 6.4 yards per pass attempt, which is below the league average, and mind you, this team has already faced Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this year.

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens

Jackson (9.1) has a higher yards per attempt average than Herbert (7.6). But the Ravens' main strength in the offense is their running game. Before the game against the Colts in Week 5, Baltimore had 43 straight games with 100 rushing yards, tied for the NFL record. When they throw, the Ravens like to go deep, but there's not as much passing volume as the Chargers.

Herbert or Lamar: who's going to throw more yards on Sunday?

Although the Ravens offense looks slightly more effective when they decide to attack through the air, the lack of volume gives the Chargers an advantage in this matchup. Ultimately, Herbert should throw for more yards than Lamar in the game.

On a game-by-game basis, the advantage also goes to the Chargers' quarterback, as he averages 315.2 passing yards per game, the fourth-highest mark in the league. Lamar, on the other hand, is just behind, with 303.8 passing yards per game, the fifth-highest.

The two young superstars should make for a fantastic game, but at the end of the day, Herbert should have more passing volume than Lamar. With the Ravens having a slightly worse passing defense, look for the second-year quarterback to win this battle.

