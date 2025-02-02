  • home icon
Landon Dickerson injury history: Exploring Eagles center's past injuries ahead of Super Bowl 59

By Arnold
Modified Feb 02, 2025 16:56 GMT
NFL: NOV 14 Commanders at Eagles - Source: Getty
NFL: NOV 14 Commanders at Eagles - Source: Getty

Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl 59. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman picked up a knee injury in the NFC championship game against the Washington Commanders but does not have an injury designation ahead of the big game on Feb. 9.

Nonetheless, since Dickerson had been injured in Philly's previous game, fans want to know more about his injury history.

A look at Landon Dickerson's injury history

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles center Landon Dickerson - Source: Imagn

The Eagles selected Landon Dickerson in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. The center picked up a knee injury in preseason and missed the start of his rookie year.

However, Dickerson took over as the Eagles' starting left guard in Week 3 after Isaac Seumalo was injured. He missed their Week 17 game with a thumb injury, which later required surgery.

In Week 2 of the 2022 season, Dickerson injured his foot, but he did not miss a single game during the season. The offensive lineman helped Philly reach the Super Bowl, where the team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35.

In December 2023, Dickerson suffered a thumb injury which again required surgery. However, he missed just one game and returned for the Week 16 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In January this year, Dickerson injured his left knee in the NFC championship game against the Commanders. He exited in the second quarter and did not return. While there were doubts on whether he would play in the Super Bowl, Philly received good news on the center.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Eagles will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can also live stream the contest on Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu.

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: Fox
  • Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

