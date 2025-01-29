Landon Dickerson injury status: Latest on Eagles center ahead of Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs

Landon Dickerson has been in the spotlight for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their Super Bowl LIX clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles' center injured his knee in Philly's 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in Sunday's NFC championship game.

With this year's Super Bowl being held on Feb. 9, fans want to know if Dickerson will recover to suit up for the Eagles.

Landon Dickerson injury update ahead of Super Bowl LIX

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia Eagles OL Landon Dickerson (Image Source: Getty)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

As things stand, Landon Dickerson is questionable to play against the Kansas Chiefs on Feb. 9. However, the Philadelphia Eagles expect the center to be available for the crunch Super Bowl clash.

Trending

Dickerson injured his knee in the first half of the NFC title game against Washington. It's unclear when he suffered the issue, but it worsened just before halftime.

Although Dickerson played through the pain, he exited just before the end of the second quarter. He was questionable to return in the second half before being ruled out.

The Eagles were up 27-15 when Dickerson hobbled off the field. The center was replaced by Cam Jurgens, who had been nursing a back injury of his own.

While the Eagles went on to book a place in the Super Bowl, it came at some cost to their offensive line. After the NFC title game, Dickerson was spotted wearing a brace on his leg when he returned to the field to join the celebrations.

Philly will announce the final status for Landon Dickerson after the team's practice sessions next week.

On Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni praised his players for their toughness and to keep battling through pain for the team's sake.

“I know that these are guys are doing everything they can do,” Sirianni said. “I can’t tell you how much I respect what they go through and what they put their bodies through to play this game that we love."

"Yeah, just got so much respect for that and just, I mean, toughness is a characteristic that I value so much in life and in football. And we’ve got a tough team. And these guys, the guys you’re asking about, they’re tough as heck. So you can go a long way with toughness,” he added,

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl clash.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.