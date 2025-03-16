Las Vegas Raiders 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Raheem Mostert and Eric Stokes in free agency

It is a new dawn in Las Vegas with the Raiders under new leadership. New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek have already made moves to signal a new era is here, bringing in a former Carroll favorite in quarterback Geno Smith via trade and resigning defensive leader Maxx Crosby to a contract extension.

In free agency, the Raiders secured cornerback Eric Stokes, running back Raheem Mostert and linebacker Elandon Roberts on cost-controlled one-year contracts. They also secured safety Jeremy Chinn and guard Alex Cappa on two-year contracts.

It appears the Raiders are consciously putting together building blocks that will form the foundation of the team, and the upcoming NFL draft will be another important source for adding key pieces. The Raiders have the 6th, 37th and 68th picks in the first three rounds of the draft.

Las Vegas Raiders 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 3 rounds

Sportskeeda Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, pick 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

Shedeur Sanders is still on the board when the Raiders are on the clock, but they pass on him now that they have Geno Smith in the building. Instead, they target another offensive need at the running position with the explosive Ashton Jeanty.

The Heisman Trophy finalist is a three-down back that will bring back the emphasis on the running game. Carroll has always been a strong advocate for the running game and Jeanty will give him one of the best weapons you can find at the running back position. He would be able to break open the defense with breakaway speed and add a dimension to the passing game by catching passes out of the backfield.

#2 - Round 2, pick 38: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss Rebels

This is a perfect match of need and value with defensive tackle Walter Nolen falling to the Raiders at pick #38. Most draft analysts have Walter Nolen as one of the top 25 players in this draft.

Nolen played two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies, but it was in 2024 when he transferred to Ole Miss that he elevated his game. He played a key role in the team putting up the country’s best rush defense and he also had the individual statistics to back it up. He had 48 tackles and 6.5 sacks, earning him the honor of a consensus all-American.

The Raiders gave up the 5th most 20+ yard runs last season, so plugging the run defense is a priority this offseason.

#3 – Round 3, pick 68, Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Las Vegas should work out a new contract with Geno Smith after trading for the quarterback from the Seattle Seahawks. That should not preclude them from adding a quarterback. Smith is 34 and entering his 13th season in the NFL.

Pete Carroll drafted Russell Wilson in the third round, and Riley Leonard shares many similar traits with Wilson. Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback that can pose a challenge for defenses with his running ability. Like Wilson, he also throws a pretty deep ball with touch. He still has work to do on his mechanics and accuracy, and it could serve him well to sit behind Geno Smith and learn while being the long-term solution in the position.

