Meet Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first black female team president in the history of the NFL

Steadily, the NFL continues to make strides in landmark hires regarding front office positions. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new team president. Morgan’s hire is significant because she is now the first black woman hired as president of an NFL team.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



She’s the 1st Black female team president in the history of the NFL, per News: #Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new president.She’s the 1st Black female team president in the history of the NFL, per @mickakers News: #Raiders have hired Sandra Douglass Morgan as their new president.She’s the 1st Black female team president in the history of the NFL, per @mickakers https://t.co/90QZnorzgR

Morgan is the former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairperson. She was also the first black person to serve as a control board chair for the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Nevada (Las Vegas) is the epicenter of sports betting, so Morgan brings years of experience with state gaming laws as well as professional sports experience.

In a letter to the Raiders, Morgan expressed gratitude and excitement about her hiring:

“I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization. I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks.”

She also expanded on the responsibilities of her new role:

“Let me be clear – I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed. I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are familiar with landmark hires. The NFL franchise hired Tom Flores as the first Latino head coach in the league. Flores was also the league’s first Latino starting quarterback. The Raiders also hired Art Shell, who was the first black head coach in the NFL. The team also hired the NFL’s first woman CEO when it brought Amy Trask on board in 1997. She served as CEO until 2013.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the NFL season looking to upend the Kansas City Chiefs

The Raiders ended the 2021 regular season on a wild note by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in an epic final game with a playoff berth on the line. After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, the Raiders looked to reload their current roster and hope to make some noise in the AFC West.

First, they hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as head coach. The team then traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams. With a solid defense and added weapons to the offense, the Raiders expect to properly challenge the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far