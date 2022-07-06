"Derek Carr is not in the same league as Rodgers" - NFL fans debate over Raiders QB and Aaron Rodgers' skills following Davante Adams trade

A debate over the comparable quarterbacking talents of Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr has broken out on social media. It was started by some recent comments from former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

The Hall of Famer recently spoke with TMZ Sports and made some controversial comments about Davante Adams' trade to the Las Vegas Raiders. The trade, has created fierce debate among fans. Favre said:

"I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell. I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him".

Favre continued:

"That's not to say he's not a great player, because he is a tremendous player and we'll see that with Las Vegas. But it's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year."

NFL fans have now had their say, and plenty are of the belief that Rodgers and Carr are in different leagues:

RJ13 @RHali13 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Adams won't have the same amount of targets and definitely doesn't have the same level of quarterback play that can make all the throws without any hesitation. Carr is not in the same league as Rodgers. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Adams won't have the same amount of targets and definitely doesn't have the same level of quarterback play that can make all the throws without any hesitation. Carr is not in the same league as Rodgers.

Favre is right that his production will go down, but I don't think it will be drastically lower than last season. @ColinCowherd Carr isn't better than Rodgers and on top of that, Adams will be sharing the field with Renfroe and Waller.Favre is right that his production will go down, but I don't think it will be drastically lower than last season. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Carr isn't better than Rodgers and on top of that, Adams will be sharing the field with Renfroe and Waller.Favre is right that his production will go down, but I don't think it will be drastically lower than last season.

MS @mike34744 @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Maybe a top 10 but Aaron Rodgers is a top 2 if not 1 QB. @TheHerd @ColinCowherd Maybe a top 10 but Aaron Rodgers is a top 2 if not 1 QB.

Though Carr was not short of supporters either:

Tc @22qnf1Chase @ProFootballTalk Lol I doubt it carr is more accurate and they have better weapons. @ProFootballTalk Lol I doubt it carr is more accurate and they have better weapons.

Vegas Raiders Blog @VegasRaidersBlg @TMZ If there's a drop off in Adams numbers it won't be because of Derek. It will be because there is more talented receivers in Vegas so Derek will spread the ball around. @TMZ If there's a drop off in Adams numbers it won't be because of Derek. It will be because there is more talented receivers in Vegas so Derek will spread the ball around.

Some fans are also expecting his numbers to suffer without his favorite target:

Marc🇺🇸 @kmbsdusa @ProFootballTalk Not hardly. Davante Adams will put up big numbers this season. Rodgers is going miss Adams. @ProFootballTalk Not hardly. Davante Adams will put up big numbers this season. Rodgers is going miss Adams.

But Packers fans correctly pointed out that Rodgers has been great, with and without Adams:

tina hall @tinahal83464804 @nflrums @SInow Davante had butterfingers his first 2 years at GB. Rodgers was ballin’ long before him and will still be ballin’ after him. @nflrums @SInow Davante had butterfingers his first 2 years at GB. Rodgers was ballin’ long before him and will still be ballin’ after him.

andru🏺 @andrudabeast @Hank_mf_tank claiming jameis is better than stafford isn’t hot, it’s disingenuous. rodgers has made any wr he played with better, and has proved that time and time again. nelson, driver, cobb, adams, jennings all benefited from playing with arod @Hank_mf_tank claiming jameis is better than stafford isn’t hot, it’s disingenuous. rodgers has made any wr he played with better, and has proved that time and time again. nelson, driver, cobb, adams, jennings all benefited from playing with arod

Is Derek Carr an underrated quarterback?

Derek Carr is no Aaron Rodgers, but when you are talking about a four-time MVP and one of the best QB's to lace-up the cleats, it's not really a fair comparison. But does Derek Carr have enough to propel the Raiders into the post-season, and then onto even greater success?

What the Raiders signal caller has is a great supporting cast on offense. Adding arguably the best wide receiver in the league to pre-existing weapons like Renfrow, Waller and Jacobs is a frightening prospect.

The numbers suggest that despite the narrative from some in the media, Derek Carr is a lot better than an average QB. Since 2019, Carr has thrown for 12,961 yards, which places him fourth overall and one place above Rodgers. His 68.7 pass completion percentage is also good enough for second.

Carr is an accurate quarterback with a very good arm, and the stats back that up. Where Rodgers excels over Carr is where it matters the most, in the red zone. Rodgers has thrown for 40 more touchdowns than Carr in the last three years, and he has a touchdown-to-throw ratio of 6.8%. This places the Green Bay stalwart first in both categories and by a distance.

While Carr's redzone failings aren't all on him, he needs to become more clinical in this area of the field. If he does, there is no reason to believe that Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders won't have a successful season.

