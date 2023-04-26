Las Vegas Raiders NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The 2023 draft happens in just a couple of days, and the Las Vegas Raiders are looking to restock as they seek a return to the playoffs. They have had only two winning seasons since Mark Davis assumed ownership of the team.

Returning to winning ways is imperative for Raiders management, and fortunately, the team has multiple draft picks, a dozen of them to be exact. However, using these draft picks wisely is key to any future success.

Here's how a Raiders 2023 mock draft would go.

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Picks

These are the Las Vegas Raiders' draft picks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1; No. 7

Round 2; No. 38

Round 3; Nos. 78 and 100

Round 4; No. 109

Round 5; Nos. 141, 144, and 174

Round 6; Nos. 204 and 214

Round 7; Nos. 220 and 231

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Needs

These needs have already been discussed in another article:

Tight end

Linebacker

Defensive back

Quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft Predictions

Round 1: No. 7 - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

With Jimmy Garoppolo capable of performing at a high level when healthy, the Raiders should decide to focus on their secondary first, taking in second-generation cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State with No. 7.

He shone as a junior, recording 51 tackles (40 solo) and an interception. In his final collegiate season, he added a fumble recovery to his career stats.

Round 2: No. 38 - Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Surprisingly, Jack Campbell has not gone off the board yet, so the Raiders should decide to upgrade their pass rush with him. They shouls take the Iowa LB 38th overall.

Round 3: No. 70 - Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Speaking of Iowa, Sam LaPorta, who had over 50 catches for over 600 yards in his last two seasons, has still not gone off the draft board yet.

The Raiders, needing to future-proof their tight end situation, should use No. 70 on him. Their No. 100 pick could flip to the New York Giants.

Round 4 - Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

By this point, there should be a few interesting quarterback prospects still on the board. One of them is BYU's Jaren Hall, whom the Raiders could use No. 109 on.

Round 5: No. 141 - Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State; No. 144 - Jon Gaines, OC, UCLA; No. 174 - Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

With Josh Jacobs likely to leave, the Raiders have not addressed their running back situation - until now.

With No. 141 they shouls take their chances on Appalachian State Mountaineer Camerun Peoples. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns a year after getting injured in the season opener and missing the rest of the team's games.

Three picks later, they should add Jon Gaines, who in his last two seasons with UCLA, was the leader of Dorian Thompson-Robinson's security blanket.

At 174th, they should bolster their secondary again with corner Garrett Williams, formerly of the Syracuse Orange. A former quarterback, Williams had a massive rookie year, leading the ACC with 10 pass deflections, which went with 64 tackles (54 solo), two interceptions and a sack.

Round 6: No. 204 - Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue; No. 214 - Noah Daniels, CB, TCU

Needing another quarterback, the Raiders should turn to Aidan O'Connell at No. 204.

He posted 3,000-yard/20-touchdown seasons at the end of his stint at Purdue and led the Boilermakers to a win at the 2021 Music City Bowl. Ten picks later, they should add TCU cornerback Noah Daniels.

Round 7: No. 220 - Xavier Henderson, S, Michigan State; No. 231 - Jason Taylor II, S, OSU

Realizing that they still have not drafted any safeties, the Raiders should use No. 220 on Michigan State's Xavier Henderson.

He had two seasons of over 80 tackles (with at least 50 of them solo) as well as a bevy of sacks and forced fumbles. To complete the draft, they should use No. 231 on another safety, OSU's Jason Taylor II.

