Las Vegas Raiders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Antonio Pierce

Teams are making their permitted 30 pre-draft visits with candidates as the 2024 NFL Draft draws near (April 25–27) in Detroit. These visits allow organizations to have meetings with potential draft picks where they hold talks with the athletes, perform medical examinations, and more. Although these meets are referred to as "Top-30 visits," they don't necessarily represent a team's top-30 candidates. The Las Vegas Raiders have started their pre-draft visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Under the direction of new general manager Tom Telesco, the Raiders have done a commendable job of assembling their roster in the first round of free agency.

Telesco has strengthened the roster at numerous key spots with a rush of free-agent agreements, and will probably complement any moves the team makes in the NFL Draft.

The Raiders have a plethora of alternatives in the draft and for the remainder of the free agency period thanks to their offseason operations.

Let's examine the list of top 30 draft prospects that the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce will meet before the draft.

Raiders' top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The players the Raiders reportedly invited for the top-30 visits are listed below:

Quarterback Michael Hiers - Samford

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II - Texas

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Washington

Defensive end Jaylon Allen - Memphis

Wide receiver Brenden Rice - USC

Quarterback Jordan Travis - Florida State

Offensive tackle Joe Alt - Notre Dame

Quarterback Jayden Daniels - Louisiana State University

Offensive guard Troy Fautanu - Washington

Safety Jaden Hicks - Washington State

Tight end Theo Johnson - Penn State

Quarterback Drake Maye - North Carolina

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

Defensive end Braiden McGregor - Michigan

Quarterback Joe Milton - Tennessee

Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon

Outside linebacker Maema Njongmeta - Wisconsin

Las Vegas Raiders' draft picks by round in 2024

The Raiders will have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their options, arranged by round, are listed below:

First round, 13th overall pick

Second round, 44th overall pick

Third round, 77th overall pick

Fourth round, 112th overall pick

Fifth round, 148th overall pick

Sixth round, 208th overall pick (from Kansas City Chiefs)

Seventh round, 223rd overall pick (from New England Patriots)

Seventh round, 229th overall pick (from Minnesota Vikings)