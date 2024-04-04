Las Vegas Raiders Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Antonio Pierce

Teams are making their permitted 30 pre-draft visits with candidates as the 2024 NFL Draft draws near (April 25–27) in Detroit. These visits allow organizations to have meetings with potential draft picks where they hold talks with the athletes, perform medical examinations, and more. Although these meets are referred to as "Top-30 visits," they don't necessarily represent a team's top-30 candidates. The Las Vegas Raiders have started their pre-draft visits ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Under the direction of new general manager Tom Telesco, the Raiders have done a commendable job of assembling their roster in the first round of free agency.
Telesco has strengthened the roster at numerous key spots with a rush of free-agent agreements, and will probably complement any moves the team makes in the NFL Draft.
The Raiders have a plethora of alternatives in the draft and for the remainder of the free agency period thanks to their offseason operations.
Let's examine the list of top 30 draft prospects that the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce will meet before the draft.
Raiders' top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects
The players the Raiders reportedly invited for the top-30 visits are listed below:
Quarterback Michael Hiers - Samford
Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II - Texas
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
Defensive end Jaylon Allen - Memphis
Wide receiver Brenden Rice - USC
Quarterback Jordan Travis - Florida State
Offensive tackle Joe Alt - Notre Dame
Quarterback Jayden Daniels - Louisiana State University
Offensive guard Troy Fautanu - Washington
Safety Jaden Hicks - Washington State
Tight end Theo Johnson - Penn State
Quarterback Drake Maye - North Carolina
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
Defensive end Braiden McGregor - Michigan
Quarterback Joe Milton - Tennessee
Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon
Outside linebacker Maema Njongmeta - Wisconsin
Las Vegas Raiders' draft picks by round in 2024
The Raiders will have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their options, arranged by round, are listed below:
First round, 13th overall pick
Second round, 44th overall pick
Third round, 77th overall pick
Fourth round, 112th overall pick
Fifth round, 148th overall pick
Sixth round, 208th overall pick (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Seventh round, 223rd overall pick (from New England Patriots)
Seventh round, 229th overall pick (from Minnesota Vikings)